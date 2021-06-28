Gerber® Reveals 2021 Spokesbaby and First-Ever Chief Growing Officer

As the latest Gerber Spokesbaby and first-ever CGO, Baby Zane represents every Gerber baby, and his family's story of perseverance and hope serves as a reminder of what unites all parents and drives everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby.

"Zane is our little comedian – he loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing," said Erin Kahin, Zane's mother. "On February 3, 2021, our shining light Zane came into our lives – beating all odds. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 27 years old and a newly single woman, my doctors were unsure how the impact of chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy would impact my ability to have children. After getting married to my husband over a year ago, we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near perfect pregnancy. Our family continues to enjoy every moment and look at life with appreciation and a sense of humor."

Zane Kahin has been spreading joy and laughter ever since his birth. He laughs the hardest in his bouncer, enjoys taking in the world and bonding with his family dogs, Rexy (10) and Liv (3).

"Photo Search is a moment that brings families together in celebration year after year, and the Gerber family is delighted to welcome Zane as this year's Gerber Spokesbaby and first-ever Chief Growing Officer," said Mohini Joshi, Vice President of Marketing at Gerber. "By recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, we celebrate the diversity of families – whether that's where we're from, who our parents are or the circumstances in which baby came into the world."

Launched in 2010, Photo Search was inspired by the countless photos received over the years from parents who see their little ones in Gerber's iconic baby logo, which features the original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook. In honor of the program's 11-year anniversary, this year's Photo Search winner will not only serve as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby but will also receive the honorary title of Chief Growing Officer for the year.

As part of the 2021 Spokesbaby and CGO's tenure, he will work together with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive. He will have the opportunity to serve as official Chief Taste Tester to taste and review new baby food products, provide the Gerber executive team "advice" about what babies need for the future and guest star as Gerber CEO for a day where he will help make exciting business decisions that foster company and every baby's growth.

In addition to the opportunity to be featured on Gerber's social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, Zane and his family were awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber product for up to 1 year, and a CGO wardrobe valued at $1,000 provided by Gerber Childrenswear. Additionally, a unique Gerber Childrenswear CGO Onesies® bodysuit and t-shirt designed in Zane's honor will be available for limited-time purchase from Gerber Childrenswear. For every purchase of this special product, Gerber Childrenswear will make a product donation of equal value to charitable organization, Delivering Good, in an effort to help babies thrive in their communities.

To learn more about Zane or purchase the limited-edition CGO Onesies® bodysuit and t-shirt, visit https://www.gerber.com/photosearch2021.

About Gerber

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

About Gerber Childrenswear

Gerber Childrenswear LLC is a leading socially responsible marketer of children's everyday basic and fashion apparel and related products which it offers under some of the world's trusted brands. Licensed brands include our flagship brand, Gerber®, as well as NFL® and Disney® Baby. Proprietary brands include Onesies®, Just Born® and Cuddle Time®. The company sells layette, sleepwear, playwear, undergarments, accessories, hosiery, bibs/burp cloths, bath, bedding and cloth diapers to all channels of distribution.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.Gerberchildrenswear.com.

