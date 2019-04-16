Gerber Technology Expands its MCT Digital Cutting System into European Market at FESPA

TOLLAND, Conn., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for on-demand manufacturing increases across an ever-widening array of substrates, producers in the sign & graphic and packaging industries need a system that offers speed and versatility to meet every request that comes in. In order to remain competitive, companies must offer more material options and quicker turnaround times without diminishing the quality of their product.

As the most versatile digital cutting solution on the market, the Gerber MCT Cutter has all the tools, including laser, to complete the most challenging jobs for a wide range of substrates, while increasing productivity and delivering high-quality results. The innovative system allows users to control target registration, cut file editing and machine production from one, integrated user interface.

Six months after having acquired MCT Digital, Gerber is expanding its MCT digital cutting system worldwide into the sign & graphics and packaging markets. The highly-integrated system of hardware and software has won a number of accolades in the North America market.

"We are excited to bring such strong innovation in digital finishing to the European sign & graphics and packaging markets, and look to build on Gerber's deep heritage of automated finishing and integrated production software," said Gerber Technology's Scott Schinlever, president and chief operating officer, Automation Solutions.

The most versatile cutting solution on the market, the Gerber MCT Cutter, is equipped with an industry-leading 100w laser for textiles and acrylics, as well as 11 interchangeable tools and the industry's most integrated production and vision-guided software, TigerVision™.

"We went from doing everything by hand to having a giant digital worker who is very accurate and fast," said Jonathan Merendlender, founder of Printed Ink (Huntingdon Valley, PA) who has been using a Gerber MCT Cutter since October 2018. "Aside from the obvious benefits of custom shapes, 3D lettering, and fabrication, the CNC router drastically cut down on labor and increased capacity almost instantly."

The Gerber MCT Cutter will be making its European debut at FESPA, the largest international wide format professional printing exhibition that showcases the latest innovations for digital printing and laser cutting. To see what's now trending for the sign and graphics industry, visitors can get a live demo of the most versatile cutting solution on the market at booth B5-E20.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.

In October 2018, Gerber acquired Avametric and MCT Digital to add to its integrated solutions portfolio. Avametric is a leading developer of software engines used for 3D product simulation and e-commerce in the fashion industry. MCT Digital provides integrated software and finishing solutions in the sign and graphics space, with industry-leading modular technology applicable to a wide range of textile workflows.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

