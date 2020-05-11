Gerber Technology Partners with PCIAW to Increase Production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the U.K.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a large part of the global production of personal protective equipment (PPE) happening in the United States and China, much of Europe is experiencing a major PPE shortage, putting millions of lives at risk. In order to combat the shortage, the Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCIAW) is partnering with Gerber Technology to make PPE more widely available. Through their PPE Task Force , Gerber has already helped over 1,200 manufacturers across the globe successfully convert their manufacturing capabilities to PPE production.

"Nobody should have to go without the proper protection and risk being infected by COVID-19," said Richard Jessup, Sales Director, EMEA of Gerber Technology. "Here at Gerber, the health and safety of people all around the world is a top priority. We are working tirelessly with our partners and customers to help and rapidly increase the production of PPE to ensure nobody is without."

The Gerber PPE Task Force is helping their global network of manufacturers switch to production of protective masks, gowns, face shields, and other PPE by providing free resources such as production-ready patterns, sharing best practices, and connecting manufacturers and suppliers through the PPE Manufacturer Matchmaking Program.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Gerber as their expertise in PPE is unmatched," said Yvette Ashby, founder and CEO of PCIAW. "Their advanced knowledge, innovative solutions, and helpful resources are going to help vastly increase the availability of PPE in the U.K. and all of Europe."

About PCIAW

PCIAW is the first worldwide organisation developed to serve the professional clothing industry. The UK-based association helps members such as Snickers Workwear, Hunter, and Incorporatewear to discover new business opportunities, increase their reach, and strengthen their position in the rapidly-growing professional clothing industry. Visit pciaw.org for more information.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com and www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.

