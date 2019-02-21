Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SAO PAULO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Q18 Highlights

Highest full-year EBITDA of the last 10 years ( R$ 6.7 billion ), with EBITDA margin of 14.4%, and highest 4Q EBITDA of the last 10 years ( R$ 1.4 billion ), with EBITDA margin of 12.9%.

), with EBITDA margin of 14.4%, and highest 4Q EBITDA of the last 10 years ( ), with EBITDA margin of 12.9%. Dividend distribution of R$ 765 million approved for 2018 is the highest of the last 10 years.

approved for 2018 is the highest of the last 10 years. Financial leverage measured by the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 1.7x on Dec. 31st, 2018 .

. Free cash flow of R$ 2.6 billion in 2018 and R$ 2.0 billion in 4Q18.

