Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SÃO PAULO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

1Q20 Highlights

The Ebitda of North America Business Division reached R$ 425 million on the first quarter 2020, with a margin of 10.7%.

Strong liquidity position at the end of the quarter, with R$ 6 billion in cash and R$ 2.3 billion in credit lines.

Covid-19 began impacting the performance of the Business Divisions in the latter half of March, mainly in terms of steel consumption.

Gerdau already has invested nearly R$ 20 million in the fight against Covid-19.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB; B3: GGBR3, GGBR4) informs that it is filling today its 1Q20 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 1Q20 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

55 11 3094 6300

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

Related Links

http://ri.gerdau.com

