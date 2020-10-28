Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) -- The consolidated EBITDA increased 46% in the third quarter compared to 3Q19 and amounted R$2.1 billion.

In 3Q20, the net profit totaled R$795 million, up 95% compared to third quarter of 2019.

The net debt LTM EBITDA ratio decreased to 2,1x in the end of September, from 2,8x in the end of previous quarter.

Adherence to the B Movement Builders initiative, coalition launched by B Lab, unifying publicly held companies which aim to transform the global economy, in order to create value in the long term for all its stakeholders.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 3Q20 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/

The 3Q20 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

Related Links

www.gerdau.com.br

