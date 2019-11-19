Gerianne DiPiano Receives Founders Award From Living Beyond Breast Cancer

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FemmePharma President and CEO Gerianne Tringali DiPiano is the 2019 recipient of the Living Beyond Breast Cancer Founders Award, the highest honor presented by the nonprofit.

Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC) bestows the Founders Award upon individuals who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to advancing its mission to provide all people touched by breast cancer with a trusted source of health information and a community of support. It presented the award to DiPiano at its annual Butterfly Ball fundraiser Nov. 9, 2019.

DiPiano is President and CEO of FemmePharma, a pharmaceutical company focused on improving women's health by developing prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products that are specifically designed to safely and effectively alleviate the symptoms of menopause. LBBC's Founders Award recognizes her achievements as an entrepreneur and women's health leader, in particular her focus on helping women – including breast cancer survivors – manage the side effects of menopause and developing solutions for their unmet health needs.

"I am excited to tell Gerie's story and to educate LBBC's audience about the critical role that she is playing in the field of women's health," said Living Beyond Breast Cancer CEO Jean Sachs, MSS, MLSP. "Her vision, leadership, and tenacity are changing the way products are developed to treat the symptoms of menopause. She is creating a much-needed community of support."

A women's healthcare expert and pharmaceutical industry executive for over 30 years, DiPiano founded FemmePharma in 1996 to address health conditions and disorders women experience that compromise their quality of life, such as endometriosis, overactive bladder, and the symptoms of menopause. Prior to launching FemmePharma, she held positions in pharmaceutical marketing, medical affairs, product development and licensing for several multinational companies including Baxter Healthcare/American Hospital Supply Corp., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sterling-Winthrop (Sanofi Aventis) and Wyeth (Pfizer).

DiPiano has held academic appointments at Saint Joseph's University as Director of the Pharmaceutical MBA program and as an adjunct professor of marketing. A graduate of Marquette University, she earned her MBA from Saint Joseph's, a Doctor of Science (HC) from University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, and a Doctor of Science (HC) from the Wagner Institute where she is a Fellow.

DiPiano currently serves on the Board of Directors of Living Beyond Breast Cancer and the Board of Trustees of Drexel University. She has received numerous awards and commendations including the Iris Newman Award sponsored by the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania in 2004; recognition by Governor Edward Rendell as one of Pennsylvania's 51 Best Women In Business in 2007; and appointment to the HAUB School of Business Hall of Fame in 2011. PharmaVoice named her one of the 100 most inspiring individuals in the United States Pharmaceutical Industry and one of the top 12 entrepreneurs.

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer

Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC) is a national nonprofit organization that provides all people affected by breast cancer with a trusted source of information and community of support. Through a national medical advisory board of leading oncologists and health care providers, LBBC delivers evidence-based information both in person and online to more than 600,000 women and men each year. For more information visit LBBC.org or call (855) 807-6386.

About FemmePharma

FemmePharma is the first and only company dedicated to women's menopausal health. Our mission is to bring innovative products to market that safely and effectively alleviate the symptoms of menopause.

Our pharmaceutical-grade research and development process, strict product manufacturing standards, and commitment to great customer service provide women with the symptomatic relief and peace of mind that they have been seeking. For more information visit femmepharma.com or call (833) FEM-PHRM (833-336-7476).

