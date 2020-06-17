Germ Nerds™ Saves the Day With New Germ Defense Accessory for Fingers

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Germ Nerds™ (www.germnerds.com), a new company dedicated to creating solutions that empower people to navigate the changing world with confidence, launched a new convenient and portable companion to keep you and your loved ones protected from germ-covered surfaces. Introducing the nrd.™, the germ defense tool for your digits.

The nrd. from Germ Nerds allows you to come in contact with surfaces, buttons or knobs, while keeping germs and bacteria from touching your skin.

With the patent-pending nrd.™ touch guard with Trap and Destroy™ technology, the nrd. allows people to touch surfaces, turn knobs and more, reducing cross-contamination and the spread of germs by covering the working surface with a snap. The nrd.is easy to use: simply insert the index and middle finger in one pocket and the thumb in the other. Separate the magnetized ends and then go out into the world safely grabbing, pulling, opening, touching and activating any surface without the fear of exposure to harmful germs. Made of soft-touch, antimicrobial silicone, the nrd. folds onto itself, preventing the contaminated area from being exposed to the user. It can also be easily cleaned and disinfected by using a dab of hand sanitizer or soapy water. Equipped with a retractable nrd. zipline keychain, the nrd. can be clicked on a bag, belt loop or purse, making it the perfect on-the-go sidekick to safely take on the world.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way that we experience the outside world and this inspired Germ Nerds to create the nrd.," said co-founder Danny Prussman. "Interacting with germ-filled surfaces is unavoidable, so using the nrd. helps reduce the amount of unnecessary contact, keeping your mind at ease. With the nrd., you can now navigate the world confidently, knowing your hands will be protected from germs and viruses."

The nrd. is the first product from Germ Nerds, a startup that was born out of necessity and ingenuity sparked during the COVID-19 pandemic. After years of creating personal germ-avoidance solutions to maintain their own health and wellness during business travel, Prussman and co-founder Dave Richmond wanted to help ease the stress and fears of people who want to stay healthy and germ-free as states began to lift stay-at-home orders. Realizing the urgency needed to keep people safe, the team worked around the clock from opposite ends of the United States, collaborating through daily phone and video calls, and launching Germ Nerds and its first product from idea to release in just two months. With the launch of their first product, the nrd., Germ Nerds plans to bring innovation and creativity to the everyday carry category, creating a complete line of germ-avoidance products that help keep people clean and tackle the dirty tasks of the world.

The nrd. comes in four fun colors--blue, red, grey and purple--and is now available for purchase on Germ Nerds' website. Pricing is as follows: single for $19.99, three-pack for $49.99 and five-pack for $74.99. For more information and to purchase, please visit www.germnerds.com.

ABOUT GERM NERDS

Germ Nerds creates innovative germ-avoidance products that help keep people clean and tackle dirty tasks of the world. Based in the heart of Los Angeles, one of the places hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Germ Nerds was born out of necessity and ingenuity while in quarantine during stay-at-home orders. Germ Nerds' first product, the nrd., is the premiere germ defense tool for your digits. For more information, please visit www.germnerds.com.

