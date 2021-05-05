Germ Protection Is IN the Bag! Spread Love, Not Germs

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThePureBag® company launched in 2018 (pre-Covid) with ingeniously designed antimicrobial bags + accessories for adventuring lifestyles. Today, ThePureBag products take mainstage in inhibiting germs and germ growth - including bacteria, fungus, mold and mildew. The healthcare-grade antimicrobial fabric protects against germs -- inside and out -- and prevents public microorganisms from tracking on your bag into your home, office and personal space.

Bennett Bag - shown in Graphite Pure Backpack - shown in Steel Grey

The collection includes colorful and functional totes, backpacks, crossbody bags, and zipper pouches to stow your personal items for safe-keeping. Looking for a gift to show you care or for that hard-to-buy-for friend? This curation of wellness inspiration delivers on many levels!

Early Sneak Peek at Nordstrom.

Powered by the mother-daughter team, Lori and Jessica Gildea, ThePureBag collections provide high-quality, germ-inhibiting, vegan, "slow fashion" bags + accessories. ThePureBag products have been featured on the Today Show, Shameless and will now be available in select Nordstrom stores throughout the country and are currently available online.

Designed out of Need, Created for Peace-of-Mind ~ Kick the Ick [Factor]

"Throughout my professional career, family life and personal development I have faced every challenge with a positive, focused, creative plan of action. I was on track, accomplished and fulfilled. Until I was struck by a devastating illness – related to my work/personal fitness routine. It seems that germs hitch-hiked a ride home on my bag and after touching the bag and then my face, I infected myself.

"After months of sickness and suffering, with a string of inconclusive medical results, I had an epiphany about protecting myself and others from these invisible public microorganism threats. And ThePureBag was born!" says Lori Gildea, Chief Lifestyle Officer.

THE Germ-Inhibiting Bag Solutions for Today's World

That's where the ThePureBag offers a clever solution. The healthcare-grade antimicrobial fabric inhibits germs including bacteria, fungus, mold and mildew. Whether traveling, working or engaging in everyday activities, ThePureBag offers unique solutions to stow and store your essentials for safe-keeping while on the move! Ditch the germs and keep it clean!

Each product is designed and crafted in the USA and all materials are sourced through local suppliers.

For more information on the company and products, email us at [email protected] and visit us at http://www.thepurebag.com/

