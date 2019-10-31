German American Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary and the Fall of the Berlin Wall

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world commemorates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, Philadelphia's own German American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) will mark this momentous occasion at its 30th Anniversary Gala.

The event, to be held on the evening of November 8th at the Science History Institute on Chestnut Street, will celebrate German business and culture while highlighting the events that ultimately led to the dismantling of the infamous "Iron Curtain" that divided Europe for almost three decades.

Guests at the gala will be treated to German and American food and drinks from Feast Your Eyes catering, cocktails from Niche Imports, and Radeberger German beer, along with a live performance by renowned German baritone Dennis Chmelensky. A silent auction will be held and guests can have keepsake and social media pictures taken in front of a Berlin Wall photo installation complete with sledgehammer and pickaxe props.

"We are very proud to reflect on 30 years of business partnerships between the German and American business communities, while we simultaneously celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War in 1989," said Bruce White, Chairman of GACC Philadelphia's Board of Directors and President of Johnson, Kendall & Johnson.

White added, "German people, businesses and culture have been intrinsic to the Greater Philadelphia area since the city's founding and we look forward to another 30 years of presence in the region."

"During this 30th Anniversary year, we are pleased to partner with GACC to enhance our long-standing apprenticeship program," said Bruce Heugel, CFO of B. Braun Medical - a leading German medical technology company based in the Lehigh Valley.

Heugel added, "This initiative is based on the best-in-class German Dual Education model that allows participating apprentices to gain practical work experience at companies while continuing their academic pursuits at local community colleges." B. Braun Medical is the Premier Sponsor and Co-Host of the GACC Gala.

ABOUT GACC PHILADELPHIA

The German-American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (GACC) - Philadelphia, founded in 1989 as The German-American Business Association of Philadelphia, is a private, nonprofit organization and part of the global network of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHKs).

Their mission is to promote the development of trade and investment opportunities between the United States and Germany. GACC's current membership of more than 250 includes small, mid-sized and large manufacturing companies, service providers, nonprofit organizations and individuals.

ABOUT B. BRAUN MEDICAL

B. Braun Medical Inc. is part of a global organization that is ranked as the 14th largest medical device manufacturer in the world. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry.

They are a leader in infusion therapy and pain management products. Additionally, their products offer inherent safety features to address some of healthcare's most significant challenges including opioid abuse issues, hospital-acquired malnutrition and hazardous drug exposure. The Company was founded in 1839 by Julius Wilhelm Braun and has its worldwide headquarters in Melsungen, Germany.

