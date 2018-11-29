German Based P3 Group Selects Innovile's Self-Organizing Network (SON) and Configuration Manager Platforms to Deploy Customized Optimization Services to Clients Globally

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790882/p3_innovile.jpg )



Innovile's flexible, multi-technology, multi-vendor solutions are the ideal tools for simplified network performance enhancement driving improvements to quality, capacity and customer experience in multiple projects globally.

Hakan Ekmen, CEO of P3 communications, says: "Innovile's proven technology is the ideal choice for combining with P3's expertise to deliver tangible, cost-effective results to our global client base. It's a great partnership and we're seeing some great results."

Innovile's powerful combination of tools and engagement methodology helps P3 bridge the gap between operational functions in their clients, particularly traditional engineering, planning and network optimization teams. The collaboration leverages ongoing P3 efforts in automation and delivering highly-efficient audit, optimization and engineering projects. In combination with the extensive P3 team knowledge the strategic alliance helps to ensure best-practices in KPI analysis and effective optimization actions across all major vendors and technology types.

Ahmet Ozturk, Co-founder and Head of R&D, Innovile says: "We are confident that Innovile's SON and CM solutions combine well with P3's expertise in delivering to the high expectations of their clients. Our mutual experience also combines well to ensure customer outcomes that are second to none."

About Innovile

Innovile is an innovator of optimized network management solutions and expert services. Innovile's flexible, powerful and cost-effective solutions for self-organizing networks, configuration and performance management give operators the real-time network intelligence and operational dynamic they need. Clients successfully maximize network capacity and quality of their next-generation and legacy networks, boost efficiency and realise significant cost savings. A range of expert services including rapid-audits, consulting and managed services enable independent and effective performance boosts to self-managed or outsourced network operations. The company is headquartered in Izmir, Turkey and has offices in Istanbul, Bogota and Barcelona.

Other Tier-1 operators, including Vodafone, Turkcell, Turk Telekom, ALBtelecom in Albania, Lifecell in Ukraine, Bite Group in Lithuania and NOS in Portugal, use Innovile's network management & optimization solutions and services.

For more information, please visit www.innovile.com

About P3

P3 is a leading international consulting, engineering and testing services company with a rapidly growing team of more than 3,500 consultants and engineers working to develop and implement innovative solutions to today's complex technology challenges. P3 posts a turnover of more than 350 million EUR. Offering a broad portfolio of services and proprietary tools to the automotive, aerospace, telecommunications and energy industries, P3 adds tangible value that helps clients succeed at every stage, from innovation to implementation.

In the telecommunications sector, P3 communications provides independent technical and management consulting services including network planning, end-to-end optimization, security, QoS and QoE testing, international benchmarking, device testing and acceptance services. P3 addresses all industries with connectivity needs reckoning among their clients, network operators, equipment vendors, device manufacturers, public safety organizations and regulatory authorities around the world. For more information, please visit www.p3-group.com.

