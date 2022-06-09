German Broker RoboMarkets Deutschland GMBH Launches the Provision of Its Dedicated Services to Professional Investors Only Under the RoboMarkets Pro Brand

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets Deutschland GMBH, a BaFin-regulated broker registered in Frankfurt am Main, announces the start of the provision of its services dedicated only to professional clients. To implement this new strategy, the company has launched a new brand, RoboMarkets Pro, with which it will continue its operations in Germany.

RoboMarkets Pro will focus on working with professional clients who are interested in cooperating with an EU-regulated broker and are in demand of specific investment products and trading conditions. This is a business-driven decision to satisfy the requirements and demand of German clients and provide them with access to special conditions for some assets, including DE40, stocks, currency pairs, and over 12,000 other instruments to invest in with leverage up to 1:300. RoboMarkets Pro clients will also get free swaps until the end of 2022 and many other tools for professional traders.

Maximilian Felske, General Manager of RoboMarkets Pro, said: "Professional traders are currently the most neglected group of clients in the brokerage business – we are therefore putting extra effort into paying more attention to them and making their trading more comfortable. If you're a frequent trader that can be qualified as professional, there are many more benefits to trading with an EU-regulated broker than trading offshore."

In the middle of 2018, when ESMA changed regulations and restricted higher leverage values for CFDs, a big percentage of active traders were forced to go offshore. Some of them did so because they had no other choice, as they did not meet the criteria to be classified as professionals; while others who went offshore had to work much more actively than the EU-regulated ones due to the general trends in the market. Since then, a lot of things have changed, with more and more clients operating with large volumes of shares, CFDs, and currencies. Consequently, the general recovery of the economy and the rise in asset prices fueled the growth of investor portfolios, which have become comparable to professional ones, thus requiring a new approach to the provision of services.

"We notice this group of clients has a rising demand for high-leverage products. The company will therefore focus on satisfying this, serving them in the best way – starting from an onboarding process and continuing with specific conditions for the most popular products: CFDs on major indices, major currency pairs, etc. Also, we strongly and categorically believe that for any solid and established brokerage group, it's much more comfortable to have traders that are active mostly in the EU-regulated entities, rather than traders who are trying to onboard offshore units on their own initiative. Traders also are much more protected and comfortable while trading with the EU-regulated units because of the security, variety of deposit/withdrawal methods, and localised customer support provided", Maximilian Felske added.

About RoboMarkets Pro

RoboMarkets Pro is the brand name of RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH. RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH is a German broker that's supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority under number 154068 and offers financial services to residents of EU/EEA countries. Find more detailed information about the Company's products and activities on its website www.robomarkets.de.

SOURCE RoboMarkets