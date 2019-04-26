German Companies Seek Providers to Help with Salesforce Installations and Implementations

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Large enterprises and midsize companies in Germany are looking for vendors that can help them consolidate their Salesforce installations and assist them with integrating the company's continuously changing products, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Report for Germany finds German enterprises and midsize companies increasingly rolling out Salesforce products on a companywide level, resulting in major needs for integration services from Salesforce-focused vendors. Many companies are looking for consolidation of several Salesforce installations deployed over years in separate organizational units, the report says.

"The availability of experienced implementation partners has become a critical success factor for the productive use of Salesforce," said Johanna von Geyr, partner, ISG DACH.

The report finds two types of providers helping enterprises and midsize companies with their Salesforce installations and implementations. One type, often made up of global providers, has a strong focus on system integration and on Salesforce products, while the second, usually smaller providers, targets core Salesforce functionalities, and in most cases, an agile approach to implementation.

Often, German enterprises and midsize companies are looking for Salesforce implementation partners that have a strong workforce in the country. Many German companies prefer to use regional IT providers that can cover both local and global requirements, the report says.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Salesforce Ecosystem Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 19 providers that offer Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud support. Accenture, Bluewolf, Capgemini, Deloitte, Deutsche Telekom, Infosys, NTT DATA and PwC are named as leaders.

In addition, the report looks at apps published through the Salesforce AppExchange Store, recommending 20 apps for cross-industry use, 10 apps for healthcare organizations and 10 apps for manufacturing companies.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

