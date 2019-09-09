German Enterprises Embrace SDN Technologies to Reduce Costs, Provide New Services

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- German enterprises are turning to software-defined networking and other advanced network technologies as a way to reduce costs and quickly provide new services to customers, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Report for Germany finds the use of SDN, SD-WAN, network function virtualization (NFV) and related technologies in the German market growing rapidly. Still, SD networking technologies will not completely replace traditional networking solutions based on multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and existing managed LAN and WAN services, the report says.

"The trend toward SDN-related technologies is driven by enterprises' desire to seamlessly add network applications and resources to meet business and user goals more efficiently," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH. "SDN helps German companies expand their networks efficiently and securely without creating siloes or depending on vendors."

Enterprises are moving toward the SDN umbrella of technologies and services for several reasons, the report says. Many seek increased flexibility and agility to enable them to respond quickly to customer queries and provide new services, the report says. Enterprises also see SDN and NFV as a way to improve network efficiency while reducing usage costs. Using SDN-related tools, enterprises can route non-critical mobile data over lower-cost connections that may have reduced reliability or quality, the report notes.

Many providers of networking products and services are involved in SDN-related pilot projects and are regularly converting them to production-level deployments, the report says. Many networking vendors are embracing SDN products as a way to improve their positioning in the marketplace.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 59 providers across seven quadrants: Managed WAN Services; Mobile Network (4G/5G) Additional (non-core) Services; SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation); SD-WAN Equipment and Services (DIY); SDN Security Services; SD Network Technologies (Core); and SD Network Technologies (Mobile to Edge).

The report names IBM a leader in six quadrants, while T-Systems and Vodafone are named leaders in five. Orange Business Services is a leader in four quadrants, Cisco a leader in three, and BT, Computacenter, NTT and QSC leaders in two. AT&T, Axians, Colt, Damovo, Fujitsu, GTT, Juniper, Riedel Networks, Symantec, T-Systems/Telekom Deutschland and Verizon are all leaders in one quadrant.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Report for Germany is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

