German Enterprises Seek Vendor Help for Microsoft Products

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Large enterprises and mid-sized businesses in Germany are looking for vendors to help them manage their Azure Cloud deployments, integrate Office 365 into their operations and run SAP tools on Azure, according to a new report from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Report for Germany recommends that Microsoft-focused managed service providers serving that country continuously build and expand their Azure competencies to meet rising market demand. Providers should consider the Azure Expert MSP certification if they have not already done so, the report says.

German companies are increasingly moving their SAP workloads to the Azure cloud, the report adds. Customers are looking for options that make running SAP tools more stable and cloud-capable, it says.

"More and more SAP users now trust storing their core systems in the public cloud," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH. "They are looking for Azure cloud providers to help them benefit from SAP innovations and try out new features."

In addition, many German companies are looking for vendors to help them move to a Workplace-as-a-Service (WaaS) model using Microsoft's Office 365, the report says. While many enterprises have implemented WaaS solutions for parts of their organization, others are seeking help with the integration of Office 365 into their businesses.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 57 providers across five quadrants: Managed Service Provider for Azure; SAP on Azure; Office 365 Integration for the Midmarket; Office 365 Integration for Large Accounts, and SharePoint Integration.

The report names Accenture (Avanade), Arvato Systems, Atos and Devoteam|Alegri leaders in four quadrants, and Axians, CANCOM, Deutsche Telekom (TSI) and DXC Technology as leaders in three. All for One Steeb, Capgemini, Computacenter, GAB and Wipro are named leaders in two.

