German Firm Hellwig Bank Selects AQMetrics for its MiFID II reporting

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellwig bank, a German securities trading company specialising in fixed income trading, has selected AQMetrics for its MiFID II reporting services.

This partnership with Hellwig grows AQMetrics' European customer footprint and in doing so grows its relationship and connection with BaFIN, the German regulator.

After a long due diligence process in which they assessed multiple vendors, Hellwig selected AQMetrics to deliver their MiFID II reporting because of their vast experience and expertise, as well as their leading technology platform.

'We are delighted to now be working with AQMetrics for our MiFID II reporting. After an extensive audit of vendors in this space, it was clear that AQMetrics were the right fit for Hellwig Bank.' said Tanja Zander, Hellwig Bank

'Having Hellwig Bank as a customer is a a testament to how AQMetrics is now being perceived in the market - not only our technology but the fact that we can provide a seamless migration process, meaning firms like Hellwig can be rest assured that AQMetrics will deliver their MiFID II reporting without any stress,' said Olivier Halimi, Head of Sales (Europe) at AQMetrics.

He added: 'The reason we can offer firms like Hellwig a seamless transition is because our platform enables Bloomberg data integration, which ensures the data can migrate with ease.The entire process can often be done in just a few days.'

Having launched in 2012, AQMetrics has quickly gained a reputation as a leading regulatory reporting technology platform to assist the world's leading investment, fund and asset servicing firms globally.

