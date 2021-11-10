German IT Market (Services, Software & Hardware) Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025 with Potential Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "German IT Market (Services, Software & Hardware): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German IT market is expected to record a value of US$129 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%, for the time period of 2021-2025.

Factors such as a growth in cloud computing services, an upsurge in information and communication technology (ICT) security, escalating demand for big data, growing penetration of Internet, growth in number of software and IT services companies and rapid urbanization is set to drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth could be challenged by a shortage of skilled IT workforce, shortage of skilled IT workforce and new security threats. A few notable trends may include rising adoption of internet of thing (IoT), growth in number of IT employees, escalating use of IT consultation services, expansion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and accelerating new technological trends.

Germany has been perceived as a leader in digital and technological spheres not only in Europe but worldwide. In Germany, the IT sector is growing through a remarkable evolutionally process. Companies in the IT sector are continuously innovating with their products in order to attract customers in the name of digitalization.

The German IT market has been segmented on to the basis of product type into IT services, software and IT Hardware. IT services dominate the IT industry in Germany as organizations are looking out more for third party IT professionals for the enhancement of in their technological capabilities.

In addition, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are exploring new avenues to generate revenue and enhance their operational efficiency, encouraging them to invest heavily in IT services.

Whereas, the software segment is also growing at a considerable pace with the rising adoption rate of IT solutions among organizations. While, rising deployment hardware systems across various industries are luring the growth of hardware segment.

