German Slackliner Survives Record-Breaking Attempt Above Monument Valley

Mr. Winter sees slacklining as a sport that knows no borders. Mr. Winter has performed on four continents and values the sense of closeness and coordination among the global community of athletes. When asked about the experience, Mr. Winter said, "There is nothing else like it. You forget about our differences, and you focus on what's truly important."

The feat followed the launch of the Year of Germany in the United States. In a display of US-German cooperation, the stunt used balloons featuring the German and American flags, and Utah State Senator Curt Bramble piloted one of the balloons. The event was the final installment of the launch of the Year of Germany – the "Deutschlandjahr," also known as Wunderbar Together in the United States.

