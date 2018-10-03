German Slackliner Survives Record-Breaking Attempt Above Monument Valley
MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's record-holding extreme sports athlete successfully crossed a highline between two hot air balloons at 1,650 feet over the iconic Monument Valley desert, the German Federal Foreign Office (FFO), the Goethe-Institut, and the Federation of German Industry (BDI) announced.
Niklas Winter fell just short of breaking his previous world record of highest slackline walk with an attempt at 5,000 feet above ground. The previous record was 1,400 meters (4,593 feet), which Winter set in Barcelona, Spain last year.
Mr. Winter sees slacklining as a sport that knows no borders. Mr. Winter has performed on four continents and values the sense of closeness and coordination among the global community of athletes. When asked about the experience, Mr. Winter said, "There is nothing else like it. You forget about our differences, and you focus on what's truly important."
The feat followed the launch of the Year of Germany in the United States. In a display of US-German cooperation, the stunt used balloons featuring the German and American flags, and Utah State Senator Curt Bramble piloted one of the balloons. The event was the final installment of the launch of the Year of Germany – the "Deutschlandjahr," also known as Wunderbar Together in the United States.
