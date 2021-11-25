German Supermarket Chain EDEKA uses Solace Technology to Stream Master Data Across their Stores and Supply Chain

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leader in powering real-time event-driven enterprises, announced today that the EDEKA Group , one of Germany's largest supermarket companies, has selected Solace's event streaming and management technology to build an event mesh that streams real-time master data across their enterprise – from datacenters to wireless devices on the store floor. By enabling a continuous event-driven flow of information, Solace PubSub+ Platform simplifies daily processes to support a better shopping experience for customers.

After evaluating different technologies, EDEKA chose PubSub+ because they were convinced it would improve the reliability, robustness and agility of their infrastructure while being relatively easy and inexpensive to operate. They will take advantage of the platform's support for a wide variety of protocols and environments, including cloud, datacenters and stores, to facilitate the deployment of innovative applications and services.

According to company officials, the PubSub+ event streaming platform makes it simple to modernize EDEKA's supply chain and merchandise management systems, replacing synchronous batch updates between siloed systems with real-time, event-driven data sharing. Further, the PubSub+ Event Portal service offers them a clear, visual picture of what information needs to flow between various systems, and the ability to model event-driven microservices in a way that provides new insights into ways EDEKA can differentiate its brand to better meet customer expectations.

EDEKA aims to replace daily batch updates with the real-time, event-driven distribution of product information between historically siloed merchandise management applications, in-store/point-of-sale systems and customer-facing services such as web and mobile apps. The Solace PubSub+ Platform will also help them to distribute master data in real-time across stores, datacenters and cloud services in a more efficient way, allowing EDEKA to be more real time and efficient.

"We're proud to be a part of EDEKA's digital journey because of their commitment to the customer experience and supply chain optimization," said Vincent Rontani, vice president, Europe, Solace. "PubSub+ Platform is helping EDEKA realize the benefits of using event-driven architecture – specifically an event mesh – to enable real-time processing and predictive insights across the supermarket supply chain, from source to sale."

About EDEKA

For more information on EDEKA, please visit edeka.de

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

