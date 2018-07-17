Germantown, Maryland, Welcomes For Eyes

Dr. Gala graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a B.S. in Microbiology in 1990. She went on to receive her Doctor of Optometry degree from Salus University Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1995.

Dr. Gala will be located at the For Eyes Germantown store to offer comprehensive eye exams using state-of-the-art equipment.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, For Eyes will be giving away free frames at the Germantown location to the first 100 customers from August 25, 2018 through September 8, 2018. (Conditions apply *)

"We're excited to enter Germantown and serve the residents of the community with the highest quality of vision care," said Jose Costa, CEO North America for GrandVision NV. "We are expanding across Maryland and investing in a number of local communities and look forward to our continued growth here."

For Eyes offers the latest in designer eyewear with more than 1,000 frames to choose from in-store. Each purchase comes with 100% satisfaction guarantee, free lifelong service and the lowest price guaranteed. The brand also carries a proprietary line of eyeglasses and sunglasses which blend premium style and value.

For additional information about scheduling your eye exam, insurance, ordering your contacts online or finding your nearest For Eyes location, visit www.foreyes.com or call 1-800-FOR-EYES.

With 12 locations across the state, For Eyes employs more than 65 medical professionals and store team members. Locations include:

For Eyes



20680 Seneca Meadows Parkway



Germantown, MD 20876

For Eyes



7984 Honeygo Blvd.



Nottingham, MD 21236

For Eyes



2560 Solomons Island Rd.



Annapolis, MD 21401

For Eyes



1952 York Rd.



Timonium, MD 21093

For Eyes



3134 Crain Hwy.



Waldorf, MD 20603

For Eyes



1052 West Patrick St.



Frederick, MD 21703

For Eyes



6718 A Governor Ritchie Hwy.



Glen Burnie, MD 21061





For Eyes



9673 Lost Knife Rd.



Gaithersburg, MD 20879

For Eyes



7551 Greenbelt Rd.



Greenbelt, MD 20770

For Eyes



718 Rockville Pike



Rockville, MD 20852

For Eyes



7101 Wisconsin Ave. Ste. 112



Bethesda, MD 20814

For Eyes



13830 Outlet Dr.



Silver Spring, MD 20904

About For Eyes



For Eyes was founded in 1972 in Philadelphia, PA, on the foundation that an optical store should have a friendly open environment with fair pricing and high-quality standards. Throughout the years, For Eyes has grown + 120 stores across the United States. In December 2015 For Eyes became a part of GrandVision, a global leader in optical retail. For Eyes leverages this global knowledge in eye care, technology and products, along with expertly trained optometrists and technicians to provide the highest level of expert vision care in each of its stores.

About GrandVision



GrandVision is a global leader in optical retailing and delivers high quality and affordable eye care to more and more customers around the world. The high-quality eye care offered by GrandVision includes a wide range of services provided by its vision experts, prescription glasses including frames and lenses, contact lenses and contact lens care products, and sunglasses both plain and with prescription lenses. These products are offered through leading optical retail banners which operate in more than 40 countries across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. GrandVision serves its customers in approximately 7,000 stores and with more than 36,000 employees which are proving every day that in EYE CARE, WE CARE MORE. For more information, please visit www.grandvision.com.

* Regular retail price of free frames cannot exceed $69. Credit of $69 limited to purchase of frames with retail value of $139 or more. Each offer requires the purchase of a lens package. Only one free frame or $69 credit per customer. Offer cannot be combined with other offers or coupons. Offer can be combined with insurance. Ray Ban and Oakley brands excluded. See store associate for details. Offer valid for first 100 customers from 8/25/2018 through 9/8/2018.

