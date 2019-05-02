Germany Animation, VFX & Games Industry Strategies, Trends & Opportunities 2018-2019 & 2020 Featuring Animations-fabrik Hamburg, Animationsstudio Ludewig, Cartoon Film Rothkirch & Motion Works
May 02, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Germany is one of the largest European markets, with production worth about US$ 329 million annually.
Germany has also seen fairly rapid growth in animation, with two of its biggest studios floating on the Stock Exchange and making aggressive acquisitions of other animation properties, including rights, studios and distributors from around the world. The Lnder (regional Governments) each have their own rules for supporting indigenous production.
Private funds such as the Berlin Animation Fund and the Victory Media Management Fund, which are supported by tax breaks, have attracted investors and enabled the growth of German animators. Germany has a large potential audience which runs into over 100 million German-speaking individuals. The target audience can also be expanded to the combined markets of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, which are also German-speaking.
Germany has excellent funding schemes for film productions spread across with its film funds on three levels: national, regional and for feature films. Key funding instruments in Germany such as the German Film Fund (DFFF), which focuses on feature films has played an important role in attracting high quality Hollywood productions to the country. In addition to DFF, Germany has a number of funding avenues such as The German Federal Film Board (FFA) as well as thirteen regional funding bodies, which are promoted by the states.
The funding institutions are placing increasing emphasis on distribution strategies and distribution partners of the applicants as the focus is on generating returns on the investments. Funding sources in Germany are encouraging the entire cycle of animation productions to be done in Germany, right from pre-production, shooting as well as post-production.
The Germany animation industry is growing at a robust pace with a number of animation productions underway. Many of the animation productions are in 3D. Germany has a number of global festivals dedicated to animation such as the FMX conference, the Stuttgart Festival for Animated Film or the International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film, which are dedicated to promoting animation content.
The German animation film studios also work in part as networks since, they often don't have the capacity for the production of a feature film. On the other hand, there are components like 3D animation which are only available in certain studios. For example, The Little Polar Bear involved the cooperation of four German animation studios: Cartoon Film Rothkirch, Motion Works, Animations-fabrik Hamburg, and Animationsstudio Ludewig.
The German games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 3.86 billion in 2017. The games sector is the fastest growing sector in the media and entertainment industry in Germany. Germany is the largest games market in Europe with over 35 million active gamers.
The total value of the German games industry was US$ 4.25 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 5.14 billion by 2020
Key Topics Covered:
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation & VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Germany
Recent Movie Trends in Germany
History and Evolution of German Animation & VFX Industry
- FOREIGN INFLUENCE
- EARLY ATTEMPTS AT LOCAL CONTENT DEVELOPMENT
- LATER ATTEMPTS AT LOCAL CONTENT DEVELOPMENT
- GERMAN ANIMATION DURING THE 1990S
Industry Structure and Location
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN GERMANY
German Animation funding
- TYPES OF PUBLIC FUNDING IN GERMANY
- FEDERAL FUNDING
- REGIONAL FUNDS
- PRIVATE FUNDING SOURCES IN GERMANY
Animation Schools in Germany
Strategies for German Studios
Key Players in the German Animation & VFX Industry
Size of Animation Industry in Germany
Animation Studios in Germany
Television Channels in Germany
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
- ANIMATION TELEVISION CHANNELS IN GERMANY
German Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY
- GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN GERMANY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for German Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Germany
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN GERMANY
- ESPORTS MARKET IN GERMANY
German Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Companies Mentioned
- Animations-fabrik Hamburg
- Animationsstudio Ludewig
- Cartoon Film Rothkirch
- Motion Works
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/invij3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article