Germany Animation, VFX & Games Industry Strategies, Trends & Opportunities 2018-2019 & 2020 Featuring Animations-fabrik Hamburg, Animationsstudio Ludewig, Cartoon Film Rothkirch & Motion Works

Germany is one of the largest European markets, with production worth about US$ 329 million annually.



Germany has also seen fairly rapid growth in animation, with two of its biggest studios floating on the Stock Exchange and making aggressive acquisitions of other animation properties, including rights, studios and distributors from around the world. The Lnder (regional Governments) each have their own rules for supporting indigenous production.



Private funds such as the Berlin Animation Fund and the Victory Media Management Fund, which are supported by tax breaks, have attracted investors and enabled the growth of German animators. Germany has a large potential audience which runs into over 100 million German-speaking individuals. The target audience can also be expanded to the combined markets of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, which are also German-speaking.

Germany has excellent funding schemes for film productions spread across with its film funds on three levels: national, regional and for feature films. Key funding instruments in Germany such as the German Film Fund (DFFF), which focuses on feature films has played an important role in attracting high quality Hollywood productions to the country. In addition to DFF, Germany has a number of funding avenues such as The German Federal Film Board (FFA) as well as thirteen regional funding bodies, which are promoted by the states.



The funding institutions are placing increasing emphasis on distribution strategies and distribution partners of the applicants as the focus is on generating returns on the investments. Funding sources in Germany are encouraging the entire cycle of animation productions to be done in Germany, right from pre-production, shooting as well as post-production.

The Germany animation industry is growing at a robust pace with a number of animation productions underway. Many of the animation productions are in 3D. Germany has a number of global festivals dedicated to animation such as the FMX conference, the Stuttgart Festival for Animated Film or the International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film, which are dedicated to promoting animation content.



The German animation film studios also work in part as networks since, they often don't have the capacity for the production of a feature film. On the other hand, there are components like 3D animation which are only available in certain studios. For example, The Little Polar Bear involved the cooperation of four German animation studios: Cartoon Film Rothkirch, Motion Works, Animations-fabrik Hamburg, and Animationsstudio Ludewig.

The German games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 3.86 billion in 2017. The games sector is the fastest growing sector in the media and entertainment industry in Germany. Germany is the largest games market in Europe with over 35 million active gamers.

The total value of the German games industry was US$ 4.25 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 5.14 billion by 2020

Key Topics Covered:



European Animation Industry

DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT

Feature Film Industry in Europe

MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING

Trends in Europe

COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS

DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS

ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE

Animation Movie Budgets in Europe

Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe

ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES

CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE

Television Series Development in Europe

PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS

Copyright Chain in Europe

Co-Production Strategies in Europe

CONTRACTUAL ISSUES

KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS

CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING

Distribution Strategies in Europe

PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS

3D Market in Europe

ADVANTAGES OF 3D

DISADVANTAGES OF 3D

Industry Constraints and Challenges

Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry

Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe

European Animation & VFX industry Market Size

European Games industry Market Size

Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Germany

Recent Movie Trends in Germany

History and Evolution of German Animation & VFX Industry

FOREIGN INFLUENCE

EARLY ATTEMPTS AT LOCAL CONTENT DEVELOPMENT

LATER ATTEMPTS AT LOCAL CONTENT DEVELOPMENT

GERMAN ANIMATION DURING THE 1990S

Industry Structure and Location

CO-PRODUCTIONS IN GERMANY

German Animation funding

TYPES OF PUBLIC FUNDING IN GERMANY

FEDERAL FUNDING

REGIONAL FUNDS

PRIVATE FUNDING SOURCES IN GERMANY

Animation Schools in Germany

Strategies for German Studios

Key Players in the German Animation & VFX Industry

Size of Animation Industry in Germany

Animation Studios in Germany

Television Channels in Germany

TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION

CABLE TELEVISION

ANIMATION TELEVISION CHANNELS IN GERMANY

German Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY

GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN GERMANY

Key Opportunities & Strategies for German Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Germany

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN GERMANY

ESPORTS MARKET IN GERMANY

German Video Games Market Size & Opportunity



Companies Mentioned



Animations-fabrik Hamburg

Animationsstudio Ludewig

Cartoon Film Rothkirch

Motion Works

