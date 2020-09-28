Germany Automotive Camera Market 2020-2025 by Type (Viewing and Sensing Camera) & Vehicle Type (Passenger & Commercial)

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Automotive Camera Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany Automotive Camera Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).

The growing demand for automobiles, increasing safety concern among customers, stringent government norms, latest innovation technology, rapid adoption of ADAS and availability of cast-effective parking cameras and sensors in aftermarket are some of the major drivers of growth of the market.

However, high cost of the module has been slightly hindering the market growth. ADAS like Adaptive cruise control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) requires 3 to 6 cameras to be installed on the vehicle. These cameras in an automotive cost almost 8 times the module in a mobile phone camera, making it a challenge for entry into the market.

Thermal camera and multi camera systems are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in sensing camera and application segments during the forecast period.

Passengers are more likely to prefer the latest advancements in the camera technology such as 360 degrees camera that captures the image from multiple cameras and display a consolidated image on split screen.

Government strict norms such as installing vehicles with advanced safety features like ADAS. European authorities make installation of Automotive Emergency Braking (AEB) and Forward Collision Avoidance/Warning System mandatory by 2020. This is likely to boost the sales of automotive cameras over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Passenger Cars to Dominate the Market

Currently, the demand for the automotive camera market is rapidly increasing due to its adoption rate used in passenger cars. Also, it will continue its dominance during the forecast period. Advanced ADAS technologies like Adaptive cruise control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) are hindering the market growth.

The increase in this segment can also be attributed to the strict norms in Germany. Such as, the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) norms in this country will require all the vehicles to be installed with safety features in coming years. Also, Germany is a home for many automobile manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Opel have achieved economies of scale and are producing devices at a cheaper rate. Various OEMs and Aftermarket companies are now introducing parking assist systems.

Thereby, the automotive cameras in passenger cars would be highly driven by the significant demand for advanced driver assistance systems like lane-departure warning (LDW) systems.



Competitive Landscape



The Germany Automotive Camera market is dominated by few players like Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch Gmbh, and Magna International Inc. These Companies are expanding their business by offering advanced technologies, so that they can have edge over their competitors. Various initiatives, as well as product innovations done by these companies have led them to strengthen their presence in the market.

Sensing Camera to Experience a Significant Growth



Currently, the sensing cameras segment is experiencing a significant growth and it is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in safety concern of the passengers, and strict government initiatives. Sensing cameras also provide a higher level of performance than general-purpose driving cameras by maintaining quality standards as cost-effective solutions.



These are intelligent safety systems with two key components: the remote sensors (using remote sensing technologies) and the processing computer. A remote sensor is a device that collects data about real-world conditions through sensors, such as radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras. The processing computer receives data from these cameras and sensors then make the decision and sends commands to the vehicle subsystems. With the increasing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the demand for cameras has been increasing significantly.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Viewing Camera

5.1.2 Sensing Camera

5.2 Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicles



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Denso Corporation

6.2.2 Continental AG

6.2.3 Garmin Ltd.

6.2.4 Robert Bosch Gmbh

6.2.5 Magna International Inc.

6.2.6 Valeo SA

6.2.7 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

6.2.8 Autoliv Inc.

6.2.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

6.2.10 Panasonic Corporation

6.2.11 Mobileye



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



