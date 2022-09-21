Germany B2C e-Commerce Market Opportunities Report 2022: A $93.84 Billion Market by 2026 - e-Commerce Players are Expanding their Footprint in Europe by Launching Services in Germany

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The B2C market in Germany is expected to grow by 19.97% on an annual basis to reach US$56,306.0 million in 2022.



The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Germany promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 13.62% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$46,933.0 million in 2021 to US$93,843.4 million by 2026.



In Germany, the B2C e-commerce industry is growing and is expected to perform even better over the next three to four years. One of the channels that brands are using to reach their targeted audience is social media platforms. During the pandemic, shoppers were forced to turn to online shopping channels because physical retail was closed. However, the increased operational efficiency and high-end customer service offered by e-commerce players have resulted in unprecedented satisfaction among German shoppers.



In Germany, the trend of mobile shopping is becoming more dominant, with a significant percentage of overall e-commerce transactions coming through purchases using smartphones and tablets. This trend will likely gain momentum over the next three to four years amid the rise of social commerce in Germany. While online purchases have increased across different product categories, pet supplies, drugstore products, and groceries have recorded strong growth in 2021, following the robust growth experienced in 2020.



E-commerce marketplaces are targeting the high-end fashion segment to drive transaction value and revenue in Germany

Amid the fierce competition in the e-commerce industry in Germany, players are targeting the high-end fashion segment, which is gaining strong popularity among consumers, to drive their transaction value and revenue.

In June 2022 , Amazon, one of the leading players in the German e-commerce industry, announced the launch of its Luxury Stores in Germany . The firm plans to drive more transactions on its platform through the Luxury Stores, thereby driving incremental revenue.

, Amazon, one of the leading players in the German e-commerce industry, announced the launch of its Luxury Stores in . The firm plans to drive more transactions on its platform through the Luxury Stores, thereby driving incremental revenue. At the launch, the firm made eight brands available to consumers. These include Dundas, Mira Mikati , Christopher Kane , Elie Saab , Rianna+Nina, Jonathan Cohan and others. With more fashion brands to be added in the future, the launch of its Luxury Stores in Germany is part of the firm's strategy to diversify its product offerings and target fashion-loving customers in Germany .

Global e-commerce players are expanding their footprint in Europe by launching services in Germany

Amid the increasing number of shoppers flocking to e-commerce platforms in Germany, global e-commerce players are launching their platforms in Germany to expand their footprint in Europe.

In June 2022 , JohnBeerens.com, the Netherlands -based online beauty retailer, announced that the firm is expanding its presence in the German market.

, JohnBeerens.com, -based online beauty retailer, announced that the firm is expanding its presence in the German market. Similarly, in May 2022 , Trendyol, the Turkish e-commerce platform, announced that the firm was launching operations in the German market. Trendyol offers products across different categories in Turkey , including fashion, food and grocery. The presence of these global e-commerce platforms in the German market will intensify competition and innovation in the e-commerce industry over the next three to four years.

Germany-based tours and activities platforms are entering into strategic partnerships to distribute their products on global online travel booking platforms

In September 2021 , GetYourGuide, a Germany -based tours and activities platform, announced that the firm had forged a strategic alliance with Expedia, allowing the latter to distribute products for the German firm.

, GetYourGuide, a -based tours and activities platform, announced that the firm had forged a strategic alliance with Expedia, allowing the latter to distribute products for the German firm. Expedia's new strategy to open activities to third-party inventory allows collaboration between the two firms, wherein Expedia customers can search and book content from GetYourGuide on the Expedia website.

On-demand grocery delivery platforms are looking for global expansion through mergers and acquisition deals

Globally, the pandemic outbreak has accelerated the rise of the on-demand grocery sector, and the industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory over the next three to four years.



Amid this projected growth, German-based on-demand grocery delivery platforms are eyeing global expansion through mergers and acquisitions.

In January 2022 , Gorillas, one of Germany's leading on-demand grocery delivery startups, announced that the firm had entered into acquisition talks with Frichti, a France -based delivery giant. If the acquisition is successful, Gorillas is expected to further strengthen its position in the French market, where the firm has already opened 22 dark stores in five major cities in 2021.

, Gorillas, one of leading on-demand grocery delivery startups, announced that the firm had entered into acquisition talks with Frichti, a -based delivery giant. If the acquisition is successful, Gorillas is expected to further strengthen its position in the French market, where the firm has already opened 22 dark stores in five major cities in 2021. Together, the firms are expected to offer customers meal kits, private label products, groceries, and other local products. Notably, Frichti has been one of the early movers in the quick commerce segment and ready-to-eat meals. Established in 2015, the French firm is one of the few rapid delivery startups with profitable operations.

Similarly, in May 2022 , Flink, another German-based grocery delivery startup, announced the acquisition of its French rival, Cajoo. This acquisition is expected to give Flink access to Carrefour, one of the leading French grocery chains. Notably, Flink will get 30 micro fulfillment centers in nine cities in France , thereby allowing the firm to reach 6 million customers. While Flink is growing rapidly in the European region, Gorillas is expanding its presence globally in some of the largest online grocery delivery markets. For instance,

German food delivery group is raising stake in domestic and global food delivery platform

During the global pandemic outbreak, online food delivery platforms have benefited from a surge in demand. However, firms are concerned about how much their business will persist as restaurants reopen. Consequently, a race into new markets and early moves toward consolidation has resulted in cross-shareholdings in the sector.

In December 2021 , the German food delivery group Delivery Hero announced that the firm had acquired about 39.4% of Glovo, the Spanish delivery app. Before its investment in Glovo, the firm acquired a minority stake in Berlin -based grocery delivery firm Gorillas. Notably, Delivery Hero invested a total of US$235 million in Gorillas in October 2021 , resulting in a stake of 8% in the fast-growing startup. In August 2021 , Delivery Hero also invested in the British rival, Deliveroo, claiming a 5.09% stake.

Scope



Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Germany User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Germany Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, Lidl, MediaMarkt, OTTO, Zalando)

Germany Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Booking.com, Expedia, FlixBus, HolidayCheck, Trivago)

Germany Food Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Lieferando, Wolt, Uber Eats, HelloFresh, Gorillas)

Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Cross Border

Domestic

Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Mobile

Desktop

Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Germany B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Germany B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

