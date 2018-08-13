Germany-based Sveru Sport's Amino4u offers vegan-friendly, easily-digestible amino powder supplement

Amino acids are crucial for building proteins, and are intermediaries in the body's metabolic process. Amino4u Powder contains all eight amino acids and can be easily broken down by the body. This product caters to those struggling with digestive issues. Amino4u Powder accomplishes this by using split aminos so that the body doesn't need to process excess nitrogen; therefore, preventing pain and bloating.

"We started in 2014 with Amino4u to create a product with only the best essential amino acids in their cleanest, purest form," Sveru Sport CEO, Sven Rueprich, said. "In 2016 we added Amino4u Powder for our customers who struggled digesting the capsules."

Protein makes up 20 percent of the the human body. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein. Amino acids are also found in cells, muscles, and tissues, meaning they carry out many of the body's important functions, such as cell structure. Without adequate amino acids in the body, health issues arise and performance can suffer.

Amino4u powder is beneficial after physical activity to help rebuild proteins and promote muscle growth. Without sufficient amino acids in the body, physical assertion may result in little to no performance progress, or worse, injuries. When recovering from injuries and/or operations, an abundance of aminos are used. Amino4u has the capability to aid and optimize the body's healing process.

"Amino acids are excellent muscle boosters," Maria Prieto, Instagram fitness model said. "I always use Amino4u as a post-workout recovery supplement to aid my body after such high intensity. I like to mix it in with a protein shake or smoothie."

Since 2014, Sveru Sport has manufactured its products in a German facility, which is certified by HACCP and ISO9001 standards. In addition to American retailers, Amino4u can also be found on store shelves in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Romania.

For more information on Sveru Sport and Amino4u products, visit www.amino4u.de/en/, to purchase, visit Amino4U on Vitabeauti.com.

