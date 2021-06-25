Germany Data Center Market Investment Opportunities Report 2021-2026 Featuring 128 Existing Facilities and 15 Upcoming Facilities

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany data center market size to witness a CAGR of 2.35% during 2021-2026



Over the last 5-7 years, the Germany data center market has grown significantly with the increase in the development of hyperscale data centers, and owing to the implementation of GDPR. In Germany, digital transformation strategies, the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises, IoT, AI, implementation of GDPR, and COVID-19 are the major factors fueling the growth of data centers, thereby, increasing the adoption of high-power computing servers.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) expect to drive the market growth in Germany between 2020 and 2026. By the end of 2021, IoT spending is likely to cross over USD 45 billion .

between 2020 and 2026. By the end of 2021, IoT spending is likely to cross over . In 2020, NDC-GARBE Data Centers, Vantage Data Centers, and Trusted-Colo were among the new entrants in the data center market in Germany .

. CloudHQ and L3 Logistics Parks have planned to develop hyperscale campus in Germany .

. In 2020, German power grids and utility firms spent over USD 900 million to meet data center power demands in Frankfurt .

to meet data center power demands in . M&A activities continue in the Germany data center market. In 2020, Dutch investment company, Penta Infra, acquired a data center facility with over 9,000 square feet in Dusseldorf . In 2021, Penta Infra acquired another data center in Hamburg for 16.4 million.

GERMANY DATA CENTER INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Germany is the second largest data center colocation market in Europe , with an estimated revenue of over USD 1 billion generated in 2020.

is the second largest data center colocation market in , with an estimated revenue of over generated in 2020. Over 78% of organizations in Germany have adopted cloud services for at least one service, which is expected to grow at a rate of 2%-3% YoY during the forecast period.

have adopted cloud services for at least one service, which is expected to grow at a rate of 2%-3% YoY during the forecast period. In 2020, over 32 smart city projects were selected and funded with over USD 420 million dollars to accelerate digital transformation in Germany .

to accelerate digital transformation in . To make data centers climate neutral by 2030, data center operators and trade associations are committed to the European green deal. In Germany , T-Systems, ScaleUp Technologies, noris network, and others are part of this European green deal.

, T-Systems, ScaleUp Technologies, noris network, and others are part of this European green deal. The adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and big data analytics will increase the demand for high-performance all-flash storage arrays among data center facilities in Germany .

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

An assessment of the Germany data center market investment by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

data center market investment by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across Thailand .

. A detailed study of the existing Germany data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the country

Facilities Covered (Existing): 128

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 15

Coverage: Frankfurt and Other cities (including Munich , Berlin , Hamburg , Nuremburg, Dusseldorf , among others)

and Other cities (including , , , Nuremburg, , among others) Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Germany by revenue & forecast (2020-2026)

by revenue & forecast (2020-2026) Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Classification of the market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, electrical, mechanical, general construction services, and tier standard) with market sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the data center market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors and sub-contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

GERMANY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



China Mobile International (CMI), Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Datacenter One, Digital Realty, envia TEL, Equinix, Iron Mountain IO, noris networks, and Maincubes One are some of the data center investors in Germany. CyrusOne Frankfurt IV facility will add over 70,000 square feet area of data center space and is expected to be online by Q4 2022.



IT Infrastructure Provider

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco System

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Collen Construction

DPR Construction

ICT Facilities

KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN

Lupp Group

Max Bogl

Mercury Engineering

M+W Group (Exyte)

Royal HaskoningDHV

STS Group

Winthrop Engineering

Zech Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Piller Power Systems

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

China Mobile International (CMI)

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Datacenter One

Digital Realty

envia TEL

Equinix

Iron Mountain IO

KeyWeb

Maincubes One

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

NewTelco

NTT Global Data Centers

Penta Infra

Vantage Data Centers

noris network

GERMANY DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure

Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Frankfurt

Other Cities

