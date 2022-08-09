Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2022: Leading German Retailers are Launching Gift Card Programs Overseas

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany's gift card industry is expected to grow by 14.1% on annual basis to reach US$13312.0 million in 2022. Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Germany remains strong.

The gift card industry in Germany is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$11666.6 million in 2021 to reach US$21410.1 million by 2026.



Robust growth in the e-commerce sector expected to drive gift card market share in Germany

Over the last four to eight quarters, the e-commerce industry has recorded strong growth in Germany. Notably, during the first nine months of 2021, i.e., from January to September 2021, the e-commerce sector generated more than €66 billion revenue. the publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective, as more and more consumers prefer to shop online, even for their daily necessities.



This robust growth in the e-commerce sector is also driving the growth of the gift card market in Germany. Over the next four to eight quarters, the publisher expects the e-commerce sector to further drive the growth in the gift card industry in Germany.



Leading German retailers are launching gift card programs overseas

Across Europe, the popularity of gift cards has increased over the last four to eight quarters. With consumers demanding innovative gift card solutions, Germany-based retailers are launching their gift cards for shoppers in other European countries.

In October 2021 , Aldi, the discount supermarket based in Germany , announced the launch of its first-ever gift cards in the United Kingdom , which can be spent on anything inside the supermarket.

The ability to purchase cryptocurrency with gift cards is boosting the gift card sector in Germany

Several new use cases have emerged over the last few years in the gift card industry. One of the most popular is buying digital assets such as cryptocurrency. In Germany, consumers are also buying bitcoins using gift cards. This is subsequently supporting the growth of the gift card market in the country.



Some of the major players that allow consumers to shop for bitcoins using gift cards include CGift, Paxful, and Bitrefill. Notably, CGift is already used by more than 8,000 consumers to buy cryptocurrencies. With digital assets gaining more popularity, the publisher expects this number to further rise over the next four to eight quarters, thereby boosting the growth of the gift card sector in the country.



