Germany Lawnmowers Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 by Products, End-Users, Distribution Channels, and Fuel Type

The lawnmowers market in Germany is likely to reach over $2.2 billion, registering an absolute growth rate of around 33% in 2018-2024.



The growing demand for lawn and garden beautification in the commercial and residential segments is expected to favorably impact the demand for lawn care equipment in Germany. With this report, customers can discover the latest market dynamics and identify sources of potential market growth for the lawn mowers market in Germany.



The lawnmowers market in Germany is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.



Key Highlights of the Report:

The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawn mowers market in Germany in 2018.

in 2018. The self-propelled lawn mower segment occupies the highest share of over 30% in the walk-behind category.

The residential user segment is growing and occupies major shares in the end-user segment.

Gas-powered lawn mowers remain the favorite model, though electric-powered ones are making significant progress in adoption among end-users.

The professional landscaping services segment is expected to witness an exponential rise over the forecast period with a CAGR of over 5%

The study considers the present scenario of the lawnmower market and its market dynamics for the period 20192024. The report covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also offers vendor share of leading companies operating in the market.

Detailed analysis of garden tools and equipment for specific country

Current opportunity and future potential identification

15 minutes read-to-know in-depth market opportunities

First of its kind presentation-ready product

Data on 25 countries readily available

Report Offerings:

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawnmowers market in Germany for the current and forecast period

for the current and forecast period Classification of the lawnmowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment's market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawnmowers industry in Germany

An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Agenda



2. Market Definition



3. Scope of Study

3.1. Inclusion

3.2. Exclusion



4. Report Assumptions



5. Index



6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

6.1. Revenue

6.2. Unit Shipment



7. Market by Product Type

7.1.1. Walk-behind Lawn Mower

7.1.2. Market Overview

7.1.3. Market Size & Forecast- Revenue20182024

7.1.4. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2018-2024

7.1.5. Market by Product Type

7.1.5.1 Self-propelled Lawn Mower

7.1.5.4. Push Mower

7.1.5.5. Hover Mower

7.1.5.6. Reel/Cylinder Mower

7.2. Ride-on Mower Market

7.2.1. Market Overview

7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast- Revenue 2018-2024

7.2.3. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2018-2024

7.2.4. Market by Product Type

7.2.4.1. Standard Ride-on Mower

7.2.4.2. Zero-turn Lawn Mower

7.2.4.3. Lawn Tractors

7.2.4.4. Garden Tractors

7.3. Robotic Lawn Mower Market



8. Lawn Mower Market by End-users

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market by End-user Type

8.2.1. Residential Users

8.2.2. Professional Landscaping Services

8.2.3. Golf Courses

8.2.4. Government & Others



9. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market by Fuel Type

9.2.1. Gas-powered Lawn Mower

9.2.2. Electric-powered Lawn Mower

9.2.3. Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

9.2.4. Propane-powered Lawn Mowers



10. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels



11. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends



12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers



13. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Key Market Players

14.2. Market Vendor Share 2018



Companies Mentioned



Deere & Co.

Honda Power Equipment

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

The Toro Company

Ariens Company

Bad Boys Mowers

Black+Decker

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Generac Power Systems

Hustler Turf Equipment

STIHL

Turflynx

AL-KO

Makita Corporation

Yard Force

SCAG Power Equipment

Schiller Grounds Care

