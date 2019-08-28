Germany Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2019 Featuring PayPal, Amazon Payments, PayDirekt, Sofort, PayCash, Girogo

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail shopping through mobile in Germany is expected to record a CAGR of 13.3% to reach US$ 92,143.0 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in retail industry increased at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2018-2025.



This report provides a comprehensive view on retail shopping through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Germany. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Scope

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Germany Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Germany Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 Germany Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.3 Germany Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.5 Germany Mobile Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6 Germany Mobile Wallet - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.7 Germany Mobile Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.8 Germany Mobile Wallet - Load Value Analysis by Payment Instrument, 2018

2.9 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

2.9.1 Germany Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.2 Germany Number of Smartphone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.3 Germany Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2016-2025



3 Germany Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

3.1 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Key Players

3.2 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Business Model



4 Germany Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Germany Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

5.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

5.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



6 Germany Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail In-Store Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

6.2 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



7 Germany Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

7.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



8 Germany Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Domestic Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

8.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



9 Germany Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online International Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

9.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



10 Germany Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

10.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms

10.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms

10.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

10.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms

10.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

10.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



Companies Mentioned

PayPal

Amazon Payments

PayDirekt

Sofort

PayCash

Girogo

