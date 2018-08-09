Germany Television Broadcast, Pay TV and Video-on-Demand Landscape 2018 with Profiles of ZDF, ARD, RTL, Sky, Vodafone Kabel Deutscheland

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Overview of Television Broadcast, Pay TV and Video-on-Demand Landscape in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany is Europe's economic and technology powerhouse and epitomizes the pulse of region. It is home to a few of the biggest media conglomerates. This insight provides an overview of the video landscape in Germany with key indicators such as total population, households, penetration of TV, broadband, mobile phones and broadband, satellite TV, cable TV, DTT, pay TV and others.





It also lists key information such as media authorities, broadcasters and on-demand service providers. It provides profiles of key market participants such as ZDF, ARD, RTL, Sky, Vodafone Kabel Deutscheland, among others. The study offers insights on the type of broadcast channels available by genre and native origin; key market trends in the last one year including major M&A.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Overview of Television Broadcast, Pay TV and Video-on-Demand Landscape in Germany

Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Germany Overview







3. Legislative and Media Authorities

Legislations and Government Incentives in Media

Media Authorities in Germany

4. Broadcasters and On Demand Audiovisual Service Provider Landscape

Broadcasters and On Demand Audiovisual Service Provider Landscape-Public Broadcasters

Broadcasters and On Demand Audiovisual Service Provider Landscape-Private Broadcasters

Broadcasters and On Demand Audiovisual Service Provider Landscape-Cable Service Providers

Broadcasters and On Demand Audiovisual Service Provider Landscape-Satellite Service Providers

Enabling Media Ecosystem Facilitates Local Television Growth

Foreign TV Channels have Discovered Success with Increased Inflow of Expat and Migrant Population

Changing Content Consumption Trends have Accelerated Setup of Native On-demand Audio Visual Services

Giant International On-demand Platforms Foray Into Germany to Vie the Large Online Demography

Germany-Media Market in Numbers

5. Key Market Movements

6. Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5swgf/germany?w=5





