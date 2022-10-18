Germany Wind Power Market Analysis Report 2022-2035 Featuring Uniper, MVV Energie, Entega, EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg, and E.ON

Oct 18, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Wind Power Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Germany with discussions on the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2035.
The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2035 in the country's wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
Scope
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- An overview of the country's renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2035), generation trends (2010-2035) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.
- Detailed overview of the country's wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.
- Deal analysis of the country's wind power market.
- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.
- Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Reasons to Buy
- Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in country's wind power market.
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2021
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2021
1.3 Report Guidance
2. Renewable Power Market, Germany
2.1 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2021 and 2035
- Renewable Power Market, Germany, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2022-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Germany, Capacity Growth by Source, 2021-2035
2.2 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Germany, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2021-2035
3. Wind Power Market, Germany
3.1 Wind Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035
- Wind Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2035
3.2 Wind Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2035
- Wind Power Market, Germany, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2035
3.3 Wind Power Market, Germany, Market Size, 2010-2030
3.4 Wind Power Market, Germany, Power Plants
- Wind Power Market, Germany, Major Active Plants
- Wind Power Market, Germany, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants
- Wind Power Market, Germany, Key Under-construction Projects
3.5 Wind Power Market, Germany, Turbine Market, 2012-2026
- Wind Turbine Market, Germany, Annual Installed Capacity, 2012-2026
- Wind Turbine Market, Germany, Market Size, 2012-2026
3.6 Wind Power Market, Germany, Deal Analysis, 2021
- Wind Power Market, Germany, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2021
- Wind Power Market, Germany, Split by Deal Type, 2021
4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Germany
4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
4.2 Renewable Energy Targets
4.3 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) (2021-2030)
4.4 German Coalition Green Energy Plans
4.5 National Hydrogen Strategy
4.6 Renewable Energy Source Act (EEG)
4.7 Renewable Energy Auctions (2020)
- Onshore wind energy auctions
- Solar PV auctions
- Biomass auctions
- Joint Auctions for Onshore Wind and Solar Power Projects
- Innovation Tender
4.8 Omnibus Energy Act
4.9 Nuclear Phase Out by 2022
4.10 New Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Act, 2016
4.11 Offshore Grid Development Plan 2030 (2017/2019)
4.12 Tenants' Solar Power Supply
5. Wind Power Market, Germany, Company Profiles
5.1 Uniper SE
- Uniper SE - Company Overview
- Uniper SE - Business Description
- Uniper SE - SWOT Analysis
- Uniper SE - Major Products and Services
- Uniper SE - Head Office
5.2 MVV Energie AG
- MVV Energie AG - Company Overview
- MVV Energie AG - Business Description
- MVV Energie AG - SWOT Analysis
- MVV Energie AG - Major Products and Services
- MVV Energie AG - Head Office
5.3 Entega AG
- Entega AG - Company Overview
- Entega AG - Major Products and Services
- Entega AG - Head Office
5.4 EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG - Company Overview
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG - Business Description
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG - SWOT Analysis
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG - Major Products and Services
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG - Head Office
5.5 E.ON SE
- E.ON SE - Company Overview
- E.ON SE - Business Description
- E.ON SE - SWOT Analysis
- E.ON SE - Major Products and Services
- E. ON SE - Head Office
6. Appendix
