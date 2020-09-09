Germany's first Ethos Therapy Ordered by the German Cancer Research Center

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DARMSTADT, Germany, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg has ordered Germany's first Ethos™ therapy, an Adaptive Intelligence™ solution. This artificial intelligence (AI)-driven holistic solution is designed to increase the capability, flexibility, and efficiency of radiotherapy. Ethos therapy delivers an entire adaptive treatment in a typical 15-minute timeslot, from patient setup through treatment delivery. The first Ethos therapy in Germany is scheduled to be installed and start treating patients by early 2021.

"Adaptive therapy is one of the most important developments in the field of radiotherapy," said Prof. Dr. Michael Baumann, CEO and scientific director at DKFZ. "At DKFZ, cancer researchers and oncologists are closely cooperating to get the latest research findings rapidly from bench to bedside, as well as transfer the insights gained from the treatment back from clinic to the lab. Ethos therapy will complement both our research and treatment activities at DKFZ, and we are looking forward to applying adaptive radiotherapy in this context."

"We are very proud that DKFZ, the largest biomedical research center in Germany, has selected Ethos to conduct both research into adaptive radiotherapy and to put this research directly into practice," said Chris Toth, president, Varian Oncology Systems. "Since its introduction in September 2019, Ethos therapy has been recognized by leading clinics around the world as a game changer that is unlocking a new era of personalized adaptive radiation therapy."

DKFZ is among the most renowned cancer research facilities in the world, with 3,000 employees working tirelessly to gain a better understanding of cancer and putting their research findings to medical use for patients. Located on the Heidelberg biomedical campus, DKFZ scientists are engaged in a large number of national and international partnerships and research alliances and cooperate closely with several university hospitals in translational networks. The DKFZ Ethos therapy was financed by the Dieter Morszeck Foundation.

Ethos Therapy

The streamlined workflow of Ethos therapy is enabled by its AI-driven planning and contouring capabilities. Physicians define their clinical intent from predefined templates and the initial treatment plan is generated based on the physician's pre-defined clinical objectives. The treatment is adapted in response to changes in the patient's anatomy and the tumor's shape and position, at the time of treatment. The ability of Ethos to deliver on-couch adaptive treatment puts the patient at the center of care.

Ethos therapy offers the use of multimodality images (MR, PET, CT) registered with daily iterative CBCT images at the console. By providing an up-to-date view of the patient's anatomy, Ethos therapy provides clinicians the confidence to make more informed adaptive treatment decisions. The solution is built on Varian's latest treatment delivery technology and provides fast imaging and treatment delivery without compromising quality.

Ethos therapy has obtained CE mark, as well as 510(k) clearance. Its availability is rapidly expanding across multiple markets worldwide. For more information on Ethos, visit www.varian.com/ethos.

