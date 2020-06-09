Germany's Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Forecast to Record a CAGR of 10.1% During 2020-2024

DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market in Germany witnessed substantial growth during the review period. The growth was primarily supported by the growing demand for gift cards during the festivals and the rising adoption of gift cards by the corporate houses. Moreover, customized gift cards offering by the retailers is another key factor in expanding the gift card market. However, socio-economic challenges due to the Covid-19 outbreak are likely to restrict market growth in 2020.



While near term challenges are expected to persist due to the pandemic, the medium term growth story of the gift card industry in Germany remains intact. In value terms, the gift card market in Germany has recorded a CAGR of 13.3% during 2015-2019.The gift card industry in Germany will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.1% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 9,496.2 million in 2019 to reach US$ 13,914.2 million by 2024.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Germany. The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.



Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across the gift card segments:

This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments.



It provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer, gifting occasion, digital gift card and market share by retail sectors.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

The report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in three categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute and by corporate consumer segments.

Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion and digital gift card adoption by company size.

Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

The report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to gift card dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Germany .

. Provides market share by distribution channel - online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales.



Companies Mentioned



Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Aldi Group

Rewe Group

Amazon.com Inc

dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG

Tengelmann Group, The

Dirk Rossmann KG

Globus Holding GmbH & Co

Inter Ikea Systems BV

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Otto Group

Bauhaus GmbH & Co Kg

Intersport International Corp



Hudson's Bay Co

Mller Ltd & Co KG

Key Topics Covered:



Germany Total Gift Spend Analyzer

Germany Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

Germany Gift Card Spend Analyzer

Germany Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

Germany Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type

Germany Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

Germany Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

Germany Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

Germany Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xk223

