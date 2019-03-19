Germany's Tropical Islands Resort Welcomes a New Water Play Structure, by Polin Waterparks

But the size of the installation and the number of slides don't come close to telling the whole story. This highly interactive, multi-level, themed attraction offers a variety of unique features that set it apart from other installations Polin has created. For example, Polin fused eight slides together encompassing 48 pieces of custom-designed plates for this structure. In addition, Polin blended eight different theme elements into the attraction. Combined, its waterslides take riders on a 317-meter (1,040-feet) journey, with one stretch of slide reaching 66 meters (216 feet).

A custom-designed entrance arch welcomes guests as they approach the one-of-a-kind, 15-meter- (49-feet-) tall aquatic attraction. As guests climb the 116 stairs to reach the top of the multi-level structure, they have a bird's eye view of the custom-made, wood-like theming that camouflages all of the structure's metal parts, including a themed hut and a large, unique, three-dimensional, themed bucket.

Ten components combine to create six two-level modules that are anchored using a special floor-mounting system. Similarly, a custom hydro-mechanical system was designed to fit into the smallest space possible. Despite the many custom and specialty aspects of the structure, however, Polin's safe, adaptable solutions meet all TUV standards.

World's largest indoor waterpark

The original structure for Tropical Islands was built on the Brand-Briesen Airfield in 1938. In 1992, the site was purchased for use in protecting aircraft, and a hall was constructed extending 360 meters (1,181-feet) long, 210 meters (688-feet) wide and 107 meters (351 feet) high, making it one of the largest buildings on earth by volume. It also became the world's largest single hall without supporting pillars inside. (It's the third-largest among halls in general and is larger, even, than Canada's World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall.) After the airship owner went bankrupt, Malaysian corporation Tanjong purchased the site and building. It officially opened the theme park in December 2004 and has attracted millions of guests in the years since.

Tropical Islands brings together Asia, the Pacific region, Africa and South America all under one roof with a temperature around a pleasant 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit). It is the ideal spot for guests to recharge their batteries, relax and have a good time. It offers a wide range of comfortable accommodations and is open year-round, 24 hours a day.

The park has two main areas. Its Tropical World section features a huge water world with fun and games for kids, the world's largest indoor rainforest, a tropical village with authentic buildings, a shopping boulevard, a fitness club and comfortable accommodations in the dome's 195 rooms and lodges or the many tents in the Rainforest and the Sunset Camp. The second half is the Sauna and Spa Complex, which offers extensive spa facilities covering an area of almost 10,000 square meters (107,639 square feet).

This past December, Tanjong sold the facility to Parques Reunidos Group, which has announced significant expansion plans. Parques Reunidos is a world-leading leisure park operator with a portfolio of more than 60 parks in Europe, the Middle East, Americas and Australia.

Custom is crucial

The custom theming of the new attraction at Tropical Islands was an important aspect of Polin's success in making sure it fit naturally into the existing park's setting. Polin works often on such projects due to its 40 years of experience across the globe in the composites sector. Polin leads the industry in waterslide manufacturing technologies. Today, 100 percent of its production is in RTM technology. That technology extends to the creation of specialty offerings such as Natural Light Effects, Special Pattern Effects, Transparent and Translucent Waterslides, and Slide 'N Roll, which combines exclusive sound, design and light effects.

Many of these technologies feature prominently into the slides that Polin included in the Tropical Islands attraction. For example, its Compact Slide, an engineering miracle, incorporates special angles and radius components that allow it to fit into even the smallest of pool spaces. Similarly, its Windigo is a sophisticated thrill ride with flexibility that includes both kamikaze or freefall options for the multi-racer section of the slide. Benefits of Polin's Multislide are part of the fun, too, allowing increased capacity, while its Space Hole is engineered to create the ultimate excitement and is one of the largest slides for speed riding.

Maximum capacity for maximum fun

Tropical Islands' extensive size allows it to accommodate high-capacity crowds - up to 8,200 visitors a day and 6,000 at one time. Additional statistics that help convey its massive structure include:

66,000 square meters (710,418 square feet) of floor space

5 million cubic meters (176 million cubic feet) of enclosed space

20,000 square meters (215,278 square feet) of UV-transparent film on the south side of the dome

About 50,000 plants and 600 different plant species.

More on Tropical Islands Resort

Tropical Islands Resort Europe's largest tropical holiday resort, situated 60km south of Berlin in Krausnick, on the fringes of the Spree Forest. Offering 1,900 beds for guests, it is one of Germany's biggest tourist accommodation establishments. It is open all year round, including public holidays! Overnight guests can use the Tropical World facilities 24 hours a day.

The Tropical Islands Dome is gigantic. In fact, it is one of the world's largest self-supporting halls in the world.: 360 metres long 210 metres wide an incredible 107 metres high.

That is big enough to fit the Statue of Liberty in standing up and the Eiffel Tower lying on its side. The Tropical Islands Dome covers an area of 66,000 m², the size of eight football fields. And it is high enough to fit in the whole of Berlin's Potsdamer Platz, with all its skyscrapers.

For more info, visit https://www.tropical-islands.de/en/

About Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of waterparks, waterslides &and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,000 waterpark projects in 105 countries around the world and is the biggest waterslide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

More

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90-262-656-64-67 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.

SOURCE Polin Waterparks