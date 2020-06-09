Germicidal Ultraviolet Light by ATOMIC BLUE LLC approved by FDA

HOUSTON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Blue's high-performance UV-C germicidal light that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Atomic Blue's ultraviolet light has been registered with the FDA as a Disinfectant – Medical Device with the product code LRJ under device Class 1. The UV-C fixture, known for its ability to eradicate the COVID-19 virus, is now approved for commercial use. This device was tested by the NIH (National Institute of Health) and shown to eradicate the COVID-19 Virus from surfaces to 99.99%.

When biological organisms are exposed to UV-C light they are absorbed by DNA, RNA, and proteins. This process disrupts replication, causes rupture of cell walls and death to the organism. Ultraviolet light has been relied upon for decades where highest standards are practiced, including disinfecting surgical instrumentation and in the most sensitive lab environments.

The Atomic Blue high-performance LED UV-C light was designed for applications that require surface and/or air treatment to remove viruses and bacteria.

"Innovation in nanotechnology applied to LED chips and core patented cooling technology have made it possible to achieve significant improvements in UV-C technology, allowing this product to emit UV-C light at the highest intensity. This proprietary solution is designed to help with eradicating the COVID-19 virus from surfaces and air. We are happy to have completed the registration process with the FDA." David Lolis, CEO of Atomic Blue LLC.

Atomic Blue is a US company based in Houston, Texas with a focus on bringing innovative LED technology to market. Atomic Blue is a B2B company that designs, manufactures and procures high quality LED lighting with a focus on solution-based products. Atomic Blue LLC is a partner company with LEDI2.

