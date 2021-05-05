LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germs, Inc. is launching a line of sanitizers and health products that appeal to both kids and young adults. The brand look has been designed by famous artist Todd Goldman, whose quirky artwork has sold products worth over $1 billion at retail. The company is raising funds through a new crowdfunding campaign at https://wefunder.com/germs.



"We believe that this is the perfect platform to raise additional funds and have these investors become our brand ambassadors," stated Hayden Moeller, founder and CEO of Germs, Inc.



GERMS INC. announces crowdfunding raise for GERMS ARE STUPID line of consumer products.

The company has already secured a national distribution deal for its line of hand sanitizers and additional products, including soaps, wipes, masks, vitamins, gum and mints, will follow later this year.



Link to more images: https://tinyurl.com/45h8xe3t

"We intend for Germs are Stupid to become a national brand that puts a smile on people's faces while doing everyday tasks that have become ever more important to our health," stated Hayden Moeller. "Todd Goldman's designs are easily recognizable and appeal to young customers, as has been shown by the massive success he has enjoyed with programs at large retailers, including Target."



Previously, Hayden Moeller was a co-founder of the Los Angeles Comic-Con, which saw over 120,000 visitors in 2019.



