Gershon Glezer Takes on New Role as Vice President of Retail Operations At Perfect Union

Glezer has supported all of Perfect Union's retail markets' management systems since joining the organization. As a leader focused on promoting growth initiatives that increase employee satisfaction, customer loyalty, and maximize sales, Glezer has helped to deliver the most innovative and best-in-class cannabis retail experience possible.

Glezer spent over a decade working for Apple, where he managed over 100 employees while executing strategies for product launches and project management for global workforce management systems. Following his time with Apple, Glezer went on to oversee Retail Operations at dosist, an award-winning disruptive health and wellness brand in the cannabis space where he implemented technical infrastructure, systems, and promoted a number of key brand initiatives. Glezer was able to develop skills in product development, store management, and customer loyalty that he has transferred over to his work at Perfect Union.

The new Vice President of Retail Operations adds, "I am excited to be working with Perfect Union to implement the best cannabis experience possible and am thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow with them."

Glezer will be responsible for ensuring the uniformity of operating procedures across all Perfect Union locations and expanding the company's customer base as part of his new position as VP of Retail Operations. He will work to develop strategies to improve overall performance and efficiency through numerous channels. The new role will involve analysis of inventory to monitor costs and other expenses and adjusting operations to maximize resources and avoid cost overruns. Glezer's promotion to VP of Retail Operations will help Perfect Union grow and ensure optimal retail operation.

To learn more about Perfect Union, visit https://www.perfect-union.com/ .

About Perfect Union

Perfect Union has over a decade of experience managing profitable cannabis businesses, navigating state and local laws and regulations, and adding value to the communities where they operate. The company has a proven track record of building engagement, social welfare and outreach programs that focus on local partnerships, monetary investments and in-store donation campaigns.

