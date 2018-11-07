Gertsema Wealth Advisors Joins Carson Group in Move to Elevate Its Client Experience and Open Doors to Succession Options

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, a family of companies committed to being the most trusted for financial advice to both advisors and investors, today announced Gertsema Wealth Advisors as the latest wealth management firm to partner under its RIA. The St. Joseph, Missouri-based team is the biggest to affiliate with Carson Group in Q4 with $225 million in assets under management.

The team, led by CEO Mike Gertsema, decided to leave Stifel Nicolaus because of their desire to elevate the client experience, further invest in technology, and open doors for more optionality with their long-term succession plan.

"We've always focused on putting the needs of our clients first," said Mr. Gertsema. "Through this new partnership with Carson, we're equipped with a stronger operational infrastructure and access to integrated technology that enables us to spend more on what matters most: providing the highest level of service for our clients. We really wanted a solution that continued to hold the firm's client-centric values in place for decades to come, beyond my legacy."

Gertsema Wealth Advisors also made the decision to join Carson Group because of the cultural alignment between both firms. Mr. Gertsema has worked with a Carson Coaching executive business coach since 2001 and, while progressing through the due diligence process, wanted to find a solution that not only gave his clients an elevated experience but also provided a solid foundation for a sustainable business – and a future for his son, Nick.

"One of the compelling elements of our new partnership with Carson is that I have multiple options around how I can grow in my role and define the amount of ownership I want to take in the firm," said Nick Gertsema, vice president and wealth advisor for Gertsema Wealth Advisors. "There are multiple options for us in how we want to handle our succession, and that flexibility gives us the freedom and time to figure out exactly how we want to define our future."

"Mike and the rest of the Gertsema Wealth Advisors team share a long history with Carson and a passion for putting clients first," said Ron Carson, CEO and founder of Carson Group. "There's no shortage of advisors seeking viable options in this environment, and their team is a perfect example of how to go about this vetting process the right way by putting their clients first."

About Gertsema Wealth Advisors

Gertsema Wealth Advisors is a St. Joseph-based wealth management firm founded by Michael Gertsema in 2005. We're dedicated to providing you with the highest level of service and delivering trust, transparency and accountability to ensure you have a personal experience with your advisor. Our mission is to meet with clients on an individual basis, provide on-going financial advice, and base all decisions on individual goals and risk tolerance. We design portfolios to provide income and confidence by minimizing risks and protecting profits. For more information, visit http://www.gertsema.net/ .

About Carson Group

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Group Coaching, and Carson Group Partners. The conglomerate of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com .

Carson Wealth and Carson Group Partners offer investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Group Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Group Coaching does not provide advisory services.

The press release contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Carson Group that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Carson Group's management, of which many are beyond Carson Group's control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors which if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Carson Group may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Carson Group or any affiliates of Carson Group neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

