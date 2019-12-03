GES Expands Exhibitions Client Services Team with the Additions of Ira Gleser and Andria Klinger

Gleser, an accomplished strategic marketing and business development professional, joins GES as Vice President of Strategy. In this new role, he will provide strategic consultation to clients to help them grow their events and enhance the exhibitor and attendee experience. For more than 30 years, Gleser has created, promoted and managed successful events. Most recently, he was president of Amplify Marketing Communications, a marketing service ﬁrm focused on helping brands amplify their value proposition and brand messages. Gleser's experience includes 16 years at Coca-Cola in a variety of communications, marketing and customer management roles, and he has worked with other leading brands including Marriott Hotels, Charles Schwab and MGM Mirage.

Klinger, an accomplished creative sales executive, leader and brand strategist, joins GES as Sr. Director of Exhibitions Sales with responsibility for GES' Exhibitions sales team across California. She has spent the last 13 years selling and managing events under the Emerald Expositions portfolio and the six years prior selling consumer/trade events at Informa. Klinger has a successful track record in the sales field, and her show organizer background gives her insight into clients' needs and where GES can provide additional value.

"Ira and Andria are dynamic additions to our talented Exhibitions team," said GES EVP of U.S. Exhibitions Jeff Quade. "Ira brings a proven track record of activating brands by connecting them to audiences in an engaging, meaningful way, and Andria's deep experience on the organizer side of the business is providing additional insights in the value we bring to our clients. We are excited to have Ira and Andria on our team."

