Gestalt Announces Availability of Comprehensive Education Module for Digital Pathology

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now Available! Gestalt Diagnostics announces availability of their Education Module. This robust module is a continuation of the modules and applications built upon their Digital Pathology Platform, PathFlow®. PathFlow historically focused on the specific needs of the clinical pathology lab and workflow for digital pathology. The addition of the Education Module increases the scope, interoperability and breadth of functionality for laboratories, hospitals, integrated health networks and academic facilities.

This module supports multiple teaching needs - from corporate to classroom. It provides organizations with the ability to create classes, curriculum, select images and case information, share images, screens, annotations, etc. simultaneously. Gestalt's education module also supports individual testing, instructor/participant collaboration, test results, class history and certificates. It enables refreshers for participants deemed to need retraining on any given area to improve accuracy and efficiency and for training on specific clinical trials and algorithm applications. Full audit trail and participant history is available based upon user rights as defined by the lab, and many more features.

"We are excited to expand our solution capabilities to support the educational needs of healthcare facilities, laboratories and universities alike," said Lisa-Jean Clifford, COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Gestalt Diagnostics. "Our breadth of experience in the laboratory, services, digital and software industries enable our team to provide innovative, interoperable and relevant solutions for our customers and partners."

To learn more about Gestalt and their PathFlow platform for digital pathology or their industry leading IT consulting, services and support team, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com.

About Gestalt Diagnostics

Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who provides technology solutions, technical and integration services and support to pathology laboratories. Gestalt has developed PathFlow™, an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. Gestalt has built upon their team's experience in developing and deploying a robust radiology PACS and workflow solution that was deployed within Inland Imaging, Laboratory Information Systems, and a variety of pathology laboratory applications to support a fully integrated, automated digital platform and Image Management Solution. Gestalt's products are engineered specifically for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists. The PathFlow platform includes integrated Image Analysis and Artificial Intelligence solutions and algorithms that provide cancer scoring and image enhancement support for the pathologist.

