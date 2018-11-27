Gestalt Diagnostics Expands Market Reach and Solution Offerings with Peak Medical Acquisition

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics announced today that it has finalized the acquisition of laboratory integration services company Peak Medical. This strategic acquisition expands Gestalt's digital pathology integration services division and provides key industry expertise in healthcare connectivity services in addition to integration and support for LIS solutions.

Peak, and its employees, will be fully integrated into Gestalt and will become a key solution and service offering to both company's customers. The two companies will be combined under the Gestalt Diagnostics name and brand. Peak customers will be seamlessly integrated into the family of Gestalt customers.

"Our companies share a common goal of providing top ranking solutions and services to the hospital and laboratory community," says Dan Roark, Chief Executive Officer, Gestalt Diagnostics. "The acquisition of Peak will expand Gestalt's expert team to include skills and experience for all types of connectivity with direct expertise in supporting legacy and current LIS's alike. Peak has long standing relationships with many of the leading pathology laboratories in the United States which speaks volumes to their team's abilities. We are excited to add Peak's customers to our customer base and are happy to be able to offer them the same level of service they have always enjoyed combined with new solutions and the ability to include digital pathology to their roadmap under one umbrella. The addition of Ethan and his team will ensure that the relationships that Peak's customers have enjoyed will continue."

Ethan Lynn, President, Peak Medical says, "Gestalt's vision is the future of pathology informatics and all of us on the Peak team are excited to be a part of it. Peak has prided itself on providing the very best service and affordable solutions for our customers and Gestalt is a great fit. The breadth of Gestalt's products and talent base will allow us to offer our customers a broader depth of service and software options than we ever have before. With profit margins tightening for the pathology business every year, a digital pathology workflow is becoming essential for labs to survive. Peak is honored to be a part of the digital pathology movement and we look forward to servicing our clients even better through Gestalt."

About Gestalt Diagnostics

Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who has developed PathFlow, an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. This product was originally developed, by what is now Gestalt's team, to support a fully digital reading platform for radiology. The radiology platform is used in leading hospitals across the United States and supports more than 15 million studies annually. Gestalt has expanded and redesigned this proven, robust solution to work in the laboratory space – engineered for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists.

About Peak Medical

Peak Medical Technologies is the nationwide leader in Pathology software solutions and IT support. We provide excellence in service and a commitment to creating and maintaining the best pathology laboratory practices possible. Peak Medical Technologies is setting the standard in lean-laboratory workflow, efficiency and accuracy. The technology required to maintain relevance and a competitive advantage within the Pathology laboratory infrastructure is constantly evolving. It is clear that new and improved technologies have the ability to change workflow practices for the better. We strive to take your IT processes to the next level and make your pathology business more profitable.

