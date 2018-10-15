Gestalt Diagnostics to Participate in Digital Pathology Connectathon

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics is pleased to announce our participation in the Digital Pathology Connectathon during the Pathology Visions 2018 Conference. The Digital Pathology Association and DICOM WG 26 collaborate on this initiative along with key vendor participants, such as Gestalt.

The Connectathon will showcase the use of the DICOM Standard to achieve interoperability of the Whole Slide Imaging between different participants' equipment and software. Participating vendors will also demonstrate this interoperability in their booth on the exhibit hall floor. "The reuse of DICOM-based best-of-breed and existing intra-enterprise and cross-enterprise infrastructure for use in clinical, research, education and telepathology application will be emphasized," according to DICOM WG 26.

Gestalt will be highlighting our PACs offering which espouses our advocacy around open standards while promoting advanced technology towards reliable patient care. "Gestalt will be demonstrating our PACs ability to accept DICOM artifacts as well as comply with DICOMWeb standards such as WADO-RS, QIDO-RS and WADO-URI during the Connectathon. These all represent a necessary step in standardizing interoperability in Digital Pathology," says Roopam Kakoti, Director of Development, Gestalt Diagnostics.

Lisa-Jean Clifford, Gestalt Diagnostics COO & Chief Strategy Officer states, "We are excited to be participating in this interoperative, joint initiative. At Gestalt we pride ourselves on being able to work in a universally compatible way with other platforms, vendors and software applications, and utilizing an industry standard ensures that healthcare facilities will have access to the best solutions available on the market. They will not be forced to choose hardware and software developed by one vendor to have access to an integrated solution. Laboratories, and their IT departments, will be able to be confident in selecting the best products from a variety of vendors to achieve their specific goals and objectives."

Be sure to visit us in Booth #107 during the conference being held November 4-6, 2018 in San Diego, CA.

About Gestalt Diagnostics

Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who has developed PathFlow, an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. This product was originally developed, by what is now Gestalt's team, to support a fully digital reading platform for radiology. The radiology platform is used in leading hospitals across the United States and supports more than 13 million studies annually. Gestalt has expanded and redesigned this proven, robust solution to work in the laboratory space – engineered for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists.

SOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics

