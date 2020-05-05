Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Industry Report 2020; Global Market Witnessing Deployment of Touchless Sanitary Equipment Across Commercial & Residential Applications

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include deployment of touchless sanitary equipment across commercial and residential application, technological innovations in automobile and healthcare industries, and combining various gesture control technologies at a common platform.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Deployment of Touchless Sanitary Equipment Across Commercial and Residential Application

3.1.2 Technological Innovations in Automobile and Healthcare Industries

3.1.3 Combining Various Gesture Control Technologies at a Common Platform

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, By Product

4.1 Sanitary Equipment

4.1.1 Touchless Faucets

4.1.2 Touchless Paper Towel Dispensers

4.1.3 Hand Dryers

4.1.4 Touchless Soap Dispenser

4.1.5 Touchless Trashcans

4.1.6 Flushes

4.2 Touchless Biometric

4.2.1 Iris Recognition

4.2.2 Face Recognition System

4.2.3 Voice Recognition

4.2.4 Touchless Fingerprint Recognition



5 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, By Technology

5.1 Voice Assistance

5.2 Sensors

5.3 Camera-based Technology

5.4 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

5.5 Touch-based Gesture Recognition

5.5.1 Multi Touch Systems

5.5.2 Motion Gesture

5.5.3 Combo Sensor or Inertial Measurement Unit

5.5.4 Accelerometer

5.5.5 Gyroscope

5.6 Touchless Gesture Recognition

5.6.1 2D Camera Based

5.6.2 Ultrasonic Technology

5.6.3 Capacitive/Electric Field

5.6.4 Infrared Array

5.6.5 3D Vision Technologies

5.6.5.1 Laser Triangulation

5.6.5.2 Stereoscopic

5.6.5.3 Structured Lighting

5.6.5.4 Time-of-Flight

5.7 Catalytic

5.9 Electrochemical

5.10 Laser

5.11 Photo-Ionization Detectors

5.12 Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

5.13 Holographic

5.14 Zirconia



6 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, By End User

6.1 Consumer Electronics

6.1.1 Set-Top Box

6.1.2 Laptops & Tablets

6.1.3 Smartphone

6.1.4 Head-Mount Display (HMD)

6.1.5 Smart TV

6.1.6 Gaming Console

6.2 Advertisement & Communication

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Finance and Banking

6.5 Government

6.6 Healthcare

6.7 Aerospace & Defense

6.8 Retail Industry

6.9 Transportation

6.10 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Organizations

6.11 Hospitality

6.12 Gaming

6.13 Commercial Centers

6.14 Medical Centers

6.15 Educational Hubs



7 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 U.K

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Apple, Inc.

9.2 Cognitec Systems GmbH

9.3 Cross Match Technologies Inc.

9.4 Elliptic Labs

9.5 Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

9.6 Gesture Research

9.7 Google, Inc.

9.8 Infineon Technologies AG

9.9 Intel Corporation

9.10 Irisguard, Inc.

9.11 Microchip Technology, Inc.

9.12 Microsoft Corporation

9.13 Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

9.14 Omron Corporation

9.15 PMD Technologies AG

9.16 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9.17 Sony Corporation

9.18 XYZ Interactive Technologies, Inc.



