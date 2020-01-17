Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Markets to 2027 - A $66 Billion Industry Opportunity

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market accounted for $10.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $65.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the growing rate of adoption by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), increasing demand for the virtual and simulation products and surging application of gesture control features in automobiles. However, the absence of haptic sensation and higher switchover cost is restraining the market growth.



Based on the technology, the touch-based gesture recognition technology segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Touch-based gesture recognition technologies allow a user to make a certain gesture by touching a device or through a controller connected to the device. Such touch/device-based gestures can be seen in most smartphones available in the market. The largest market size for touch-based gesture control devices is attributed to the larger customer base for touch-based devices.



By Geography, APAC is likely to have a huge demand owing to the rising foreign investments, increasing demand for consumer electronic products in this region. The growing demand for gesture-enabled products, such as smartphone, laptops and tablets, smart TVs, has propelled the growth of the gesture recognition market for the region. The developing countries in the APAC region provide a favourable environment for product manufacturers.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Touchless Biometric

5.2.1 Voice Recognition

5.2.2 Face Recognition System

5.2.3 Iris Recognition

5.2.4 Touchless Fingerprint Recognition

5.3 Sanitary Equipment

5.3.1 Touchless Paper Towel Dispensers

5.3.2 Touchless Faucets

5.3.3 Hand Dryers

5.3.4 Touchless Soap Dispensers

5.3.5 Touchless Trashcans

5.3.6 Flushes



6 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Camera-based Technology

6.3 Voice Assistance

6.4 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

6.5 Sensors

6.6 Touchless Gesture Recognition

6.6.1 Ultrasonic Technology

6.6.2 2D Camera Based

6.6.3 Capacitive/Electric Field

6.6.4 Infrared Array

6.6.5 3D Vision Technologies

6.6.5.1 Laser Triangulation

6.6.5.2 Time-of-Flight

6.6.5.3 Structured Lighting

6.6.5.4 Stereoscopic

6.7 Touch-based Gesture Recognition

6.7.1 Motion Gesture

6.7.2 Multi Touch Systems

6.7.3 Accelerometer

6.7.4 Combo Sensor or Inertial Measurement Unit

6.7.5 Gyroscope

6.8 Electrochemical

6.9 Catalytic

6.10 Photo-Ionization Detectors

6.11 Holographic

6.12 Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

6.13 Zirconia

6.14 Laser



7 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Finance and Banking

7.4 Government

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Consumer Electronics

7.6.1 Laptops & Tablets

7.6.2 Smart TV

7.6.3 Set-Top Box

7.6.4 Smartphone

7.6.5 Head-Mount Display (HMD)

7.6.6 Gaming Console

7.6.7 Other Consumer Electronics

7.7 Advertisement & Communication

7.8 Aerospace & Defense

7.9 Transportation

7.10 Hospitality

7.11 Retail Industry

7.12 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Organizations

7.13 Gaming

7.14 Educational Hubs

7.15 Medical Centers

7.16 Commercial Centers



8 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Sony Corporation

10.2 Google, Inc.

10.3 Cross Match Technologies Inc.

10.4 Microsoft Corporation

10.5 Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

10.6 Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

10.7 Xyz Interactive Technologies, Inc.

10.8 Apple, Inc.

10.9 Elliptic Labs

10.10 Cognitec Systems GmbH

10.11 Intel Corporation

10.12 Gesture Research

10.13 Microchip Technology, Inc.

10.14 PMD Technologies AG

10.15 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

10.16 Irisguard, Inc.

10.17 Omron Corporation

10.18 Infineon Technologies AG



