Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices to grow by USD 929.71 Mn from 2020 to 2025, Driven by an Increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic size is expected to grow by USD 929.71 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 25.51%. The increasing use of 3D cameras, the increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors, and the growth of PUI technology are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the lack of standardization in gestures and movements, and the high price of gesture recognition technology may impede the market growth. To get more insights on drivers and challenges Request a Sample PDF

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025

Key Gesture Recognition Market Driver for Consumer Electronic Devices

The increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors is one of the key drivers supporting the gesture recognition market growth for consumer electronic devices. This increase indicates that more firms are focusing on commercializing gesture recognition technology on a larger scale by incorporating touchless gesture features on several consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and PCs. This indicates that gesture recognition technology is a key enabler for several new developments across the consumer electronic devices market, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Key Gesture Recognition Market Trends for Consumer Electronic Devices

An increase in the number of process manufacturers incorporating gesture recognition technology is one of the key gesture recognition market trends that is contributing to the market growth. With the advent of technologies such as Intel's RealSense, gesture recognition is likely to penetrate smartphones, tablets, and other devices during the forecast period. RealSense uses 3D depth cameras that are small enough to fit into smartphones and tablets. Thus, with processor manufacturers increasingly focusing on the integration of gesture recognition in their processors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. To get more insights on Market Trends Request a Sample Report

Key Gesture Recognition Market Challenge for Consumer Electronic Devices

Lack of standardization in gestures and movements is the major challenge impeding the gesture recognition market growth for consumer electronic devices. Gesture recognition-enabled consumer electronic devices require individuals to move their hands, eyes, and lips to initiate the action needed. This movement is read by the camera and the sensor and then analyzed by a gesture recognition-enabled device to carry out the specific action. These movements need to be subtle and not vigorous, primarily because the camera might not be able to detect or understand the movement, thereby resulting in the wrong action being followed. Such challenges will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices Segmentation

Technology

2D

3D

The gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices share growth by the 2D segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumer electronic devices such as PCs, smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets are being integrated with gesture recognition technology. Most of these devices use an in-built 2D camera. This will facilitate segment growth during the forecast. Request a Sample Report

Product

Smartphones



PCs



Smart TVs



Tablets

Geographic Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Gesture Recognition Market For Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices, vendors

Related Reports:

Gesture Recognition Market For Consumer Electronic Devices Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 929.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cipia Vision Ltd., Crunchfish AB, Elliptic Laboratories AS, GestureTek, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Motion Gestures, PointGrab Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characterstics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

2.2.1. Inputs

2.2.2 Software development process

2.2.3 Marketing and distribution

2.2.4 Post-selling services

2.2.5 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: PCs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Smart TVs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Tablets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Technology

6.3 2D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: 2D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: 2D - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 3D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: 3D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: 3D - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers - Demand-led growth

9.1.1 Increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors

9.1.2 Increasing use of 3D cameras

9.1.3 Growth of PUI technology

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1Lack of standardization in gestures and movements

9.2.2Low value-addition of gesture recognition technology

9.2.3High price of gesture recognition technology

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Increase in the number of process manufacturers incorporating gesture recognition technology

9.3.2Adoption of gesture recognition control by physically challenged people

9.3.3 Growing interest in the solution-for-all concept

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry Risk

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cipia Vision Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Cipia Vision Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Cipia Vision Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Cipia Vision Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Crunchfish AB

Exhibit 57: Crunchfish AB - Overview

Exhibit 58: Crunchfish AB - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Crunchfish AB - Key news

Exhibit 60: Crunchfish AB - Key offerings

11.5 Elliptic Laboratories AS

Exhibit 61: Elliptic Laboratories AS - Overview

Exhibit 62: Elliptic Laboratories AS - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Elliptic Laboratories AS - Key news

Exhibit 64: Elliptic Laboratories AS - Key offerings

11.6 GestureTek

Exhibit 65: GestureTek - Overview

Exhibit 66: GestureTek - Product and service

Exhibit 67: GestureTek - Key offerings

11.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 68: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview

Exhibit 69: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news

Exhibit 71: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

11.8 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 73: Intel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Intel Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Intel Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 76: Intel Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Motion Gestures

Exhibit 78: Motion Gestures - Overview

Exhibit 79: Motion Gestures - Product and service

Exhibit 80: Motion Gestures - Key offerings

11.10 PointGrab Inc.

Exhibit 81: PointGrab Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 82: PointGrab Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 83: PointGrab Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 84: PointGrab Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 89: Sony Group Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market Definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$?

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 96: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio