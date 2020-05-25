Gesture Recognition Market Size to Reach USD 34.32613 Billion by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is estimated that the Global Gesture Recognition Market size will rise from USD 13.82145 Billion in 2018 to USD 34.32613 Billion by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 13.87%.

Gesture recognition is a type of user interface for perceptual computing that allows computers to capture and interpret human gestures as commands. The general definition of gesture recognition is a computer's ability to understand gestures and perform commands based on those gestures.

This report analyses the Gesture Recognition Market size by players, countries, product types, and end industries. The report also analyses the competitive environment, market drivers and patterns, opportunities and challenges, risks, and barriers to entry, distribution channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report also covers the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GESTURE RECOGNITION MARKET

Increasing industry-wide digitization is one of the market's primary growth stimulants. Gesture Recognition technology is being used by several industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. The automotive and healthcare industries, for example, are adopting gesture recognition technology to facilitate users and enhance the interaction between humans and machines. It is also helping people with physical disabilities to operate devices.

During the forecast period, smartphones are expected to witness continuous growth, as companies shift their focus to the Asia-Pacific region, especially India, by launching low-cost and feature-rich smartphones. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of Gesture Recognition Market size.

In the gaming and entertainment industries, the introduction of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies has speeded up the adoption of gesture recognition products and solutions.

The rapid pace of innovation, ease of use, and huge investment in R&D are expected to shift consumer preference in the future towards the product with a gesture recognition system. The market is shifting from 2D gesture recognition to 3D gesture recognition with new developments in the gesture recognition system 3D sensing technology. This increasing investment for R&D is expected to fuel the growth of the Gesture Recognition market size.

Furthermore, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged people to adopt the Touchless Gesture Recognition systems for security purposes. This is expected to create a positive impact on the Gesture Recognition market size in 2020.

GESTURE RECOGNITION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The consumer electronics industry held the largest Gesture Recognition Market share in 2017. High adoption of gesture recognition technology in consumer electronics is due to the properties such as ease of use and low technical complexities for end users.

In terms of region, North American currently holds the largest gesture recognition market share. The government's regulatory-driven actions and initiatives have encouraged the growth of the gesture recognition market in this region.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing industrial digitization and increasing disposable income across the region's various countries.

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America markets are expected to record significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increased consumer awareness of healthcare and sanitation, and improved living standards coupled with increased spending capacity across different countries in the region.

For the detailed coverage of the study, the market has been geographically divided into

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa .

GESTURE RECOGNITION MARKET SEGMENTATION

Key Companies:

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Elliptic Laboratories AS

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc

Crunchfish AB

GestureTek, Inc

Google Inc

OMRON Corporation.

On the basis of Technology, the Global Gesture Recognition Market is studied across

Touch-based Systems

Touchless systems.

On the basis of Application, the Global Gesture Recognition Market is studied across

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Commercial Centers

Consumer Electronics

Educational Hubs

Gaming

Healthcare

Hospitality.

