Get 8X Points from 8am to 8pm at Barona Resort & Casino on Saturday, December 1

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, is hosting an 8X Points party on Saturday, December 1. From 8am to 8pm players will receive 8X Points on slots and keno. Video poker players will get 3X points.

"The holiday season is here and we are getting into the spirit by gifting our players with extra points," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino.

All multiplied points earned will be redeemable for cash back and promotional entries. They do not count for comps or higher Club Barona tiers. If "Playin' in the Rain" is active, slot and keno players get 13X points; video poker multipliers get a maximum of 3X points.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

