Get A Better Grip On Your Listening Experience: Introducing Comply™ Foam TrueGrip Pro Tips for Jabra 65t/75t devices.

Comply Foam TrueGrip Pro Tips are engineered using super-soft memory foam that conforms to users' ears using body-heat activation. Not only does this technology deliver a custom fit for all-day comfort, the varying sizes guarantee earbuds will stay put whether you're on conference calls, running errands or working out. The new tips feature an evolved core that clicks on for a secure fit to the Jabra 65t and 75t family of devices. Additionally, the mesh protector keeps the Jabra device free of dust and debris while also eliminating wax build-up on the earbuds. The unique design allows the tips to charge while in the case, so they'll stay safe when not in use.

"Comply Foam TrueGrip Pro Tips are a great enhancement to the Jabra 65t and 75t earbuds," says Chris Hudson, President at Comply. "The soft memory foam helps to keep the ear buds in place and provide greater comfort during long wear times. Plus, the engineered design won't impact the audio sound. Whether you're a music fanatic, an athlete, or on and off calls throughout the day, these make an excellent addition to the Jabra 65t and 75t earbuds."

Comply Foam TrueGrip Pro Tips are available now for $24.99 for a 3-pair package. For more information about this product and additional foam tips visit complyfoam.com.

About Hearing Components: Hearing Components manufactures COMPLY™ Brand premium memory foam earphone tips that conform to the dynamic nature of the ear canal, providing a universal custom fit. With more than 30 years of experience understanding how people hear sound, advanced knowledge in material science, and comfort-focused expertise, Hearing Components continues to protect hearing and transform the listening experience.

