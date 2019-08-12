Get A Move On! New 4DX Auditorium Now Open in Calgary, Alberta

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , a leading cinema technology company, in partnership with Cineplex , a leading entertainment and media company, today announced that Canada's second 4DX auditorium is now open in Calgary, Alberta. The exciting, multi-sensory experience has debuted at Scotiabank Theatre Chinook with Universal Pictures' action-packed film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

4DX's advanced theatre technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents. The result is one of the most innovative cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

"CJ 4DPLEX's partnership with Cineplex has been instrumental in introducing our innovative 4DX and ScreenX technology to Canada and we are thrilled to continue our expansion with the opening of a second 4DX location at Scotiabank Theatre Chinook," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "Cineplex guests will love watching the latest in the Fast & Furious franchise in 4DX, where the driving and action sequences will be perfectly amplified by motion-synchronized seats and vibration."

"Our 4DX auditorium in Toronto has been a hugely popular option for guests and we are so excited to introduce the experience to Calgary movie-lovers," said Kevin Watts, Senior Vice President, Exhibition and Theatre Operations. "We operate one of the most innovative theatre circuits in the world and 4DX is a perfect example of our commitment to providing Canadians with access to the latest cinema technologies from around the globe."

CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex partnered in 2016 to open Canada's first 4DX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP. Following a successful pilot, the Companies announced an expanded agreement in September 2018 that will bring the 4DX experience to as many as 13 additional Cineplex locations across the country over the coming years.

In addition to the 4DX experience, CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex opened Canada's first ScreenX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP in Toronto, Ontario in December 2018. ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that enables a 270-degree, panoramic movie-watching experience.

