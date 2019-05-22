Get acquainted with Swoop's new group booking desk

Group bookings include checked bag, seat assignment and reservation support

CALGARY, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Swoop has opened a group booking desk designed to facilitate flight bookings and reservation management for groups of 13 or more travellers. Every group booking will include one checked bag and a standard seat assignment per traveller, along with the support of a group booking agent when making reservation modifications.

A one-time service fee of $5† per traveller applies at the time of booking. Travellers will also have the option to purchase optional extras and/or upgrade their seats through the booking agent. Requests for a group booking quote can be made by emailing the group booking desk at groupbookings@FlySwoop.com, or via the webpage at https://www.flyswoop.com/group-bookings/.

†Plus taxes. Service fee is charged in the applicable currency, provided at the time of booking.

"We've been working hard to make distribution enhancements that better serve the needs of our travellers," said Karen McIsaac, Senior Advisor of Communications at Swoop. "Swoop can now be confidently considered as an attractive option for Travel Agents and individuals alike who are looking for the service and support of a dedicated reservations agent for their group booking."

The group booking desk enables affordable air travel for groups such as sports teams, family reunions, bulk cruise bookings, school trips, community events and more. Swoop, intent on providing exceptional value through low-cost solutions, intends to further enhance its group booking functionality through automation in the coming months.

To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 16 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of six Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. A total of ten aircraft are expected in operation by the end of 2019.

Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

For more details on Swoop, including employment opportunities, visit FlySwoop.com .

SOURCE Swoop