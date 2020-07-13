Get an inside look at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design's Virtual Tour

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado's only art college has an exciting virtual tour to share with you! What makes Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) so special is the rich history behind it. Founded in 1963, RMCAD has been helping creatives from around their world achieve their dreams through an on-campus, online and blended education experience.

The Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degrees we offer are Animation, Art Education, Fashion Design, Fine Arts, Game Art, Graphic Design, Illustration, Illustrative Design, Interior Design and Photography! Most recently, we launched our Education Media Design + Technology (EMDT) Master of Arts (MA) program, which is designed to develop the instructional skills of today's creative educators by bringing technology and design together in a seamless fashion.

As you will see in our virtual tour, our programs vary across several disciplines, providing artists the skills they desire so they can thrive in their creative careers.

If you are interested in pursuing your creative education, please contact [email protected]. For all media inquiries, please contact Chris Daley at [email protected].

http://www.rmcad.edu

